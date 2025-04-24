By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Make plans to join us on April 25 beginning at noon for our Senior Social Carry-In Dinner. Our sponsor this month will provide the main meat dish. Please bring in a side dish or a dessert to share and enjoy fellowship and a meal together. “CarFit” will also be here. CarFit is an educational program designed to help drivers of all ages to improve the fit of the vehicle for comfort and safety – developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association.

CarFit is a free 20 minute, 1-on-1 check-up with a Trained CarFit Technician that will help you better understand:

• Proper safety belt use and fit

• Safe distance between you and your airbag

• Clear line of sight about the steering wheel

• Mirror positioning to minimize blind spots

• State and local resources

Two CarFit Technicians will be here from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. To get registered, please call Teresa at (937) 544-3979 Ext. 4 for a time slot.

For inspiration, here is a story from the goodnewsnetwork.org – 95-year-old Pickleball Player Dominates the Courts: ‘I Keep moving’

From Kansas comes the story of a timeless American: a great-great-grandmother who sings, dances, and plays pickleball twice a week.

Lois White puts the elder in ‘elderly,’ and has lived a life of play, sport, love, and family to be celebrated from one corner of the country to the next.

Pickleball is an American sport similar to padel played on a hard court with a hollow ball to reduce ball speed, and has rapidly gained popularity as a way to stay active for players of any age—especially among seniors. Every Tuesday and Thursday, White takes to the pickleball court at New Century Fieldhouse, Gardener, Kansas. She holds her own against whippersnappers in their 50s and 60s.

“On top of this, I play cards every week,” White told KCTV News 5. “I picked up square dancing. Then, I decided I want to play the Mandolin. So, I bought me some books and I do play and sing. I belong to the Pickers and Fiddlers.”

Indeed, pickleball is just the most recent example of the richness of White’s life. Born before an airplane had ever flown over Kansas, she married a soldier at age 17 and had 6 kids. “We always did what the kids wanted to do. I’ve played basketball, football, you name it,” White said. “My husband and I had a softball team with our daughters for years.”

After her husband passed away 30 years ago, the “stubborn” woman continued to stay busy—easy to do when you have 6 kids, 20 grandkids, 37 great-grandkids, and now four great-great grandkids.

Many of these offspring tell her she needs to take it easy, but she interjects: “I know one thing, you need to keep moving.”

Just A Thought: “There are few things that are more beautifully infectious than true kindness. It spreads like a magnificent wildfire.” ~Keith Wynn, 2017