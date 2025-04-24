Indians 3, North Adams 1

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After finally picking up their first victory of the 2025 season, a 14-0 run rule rout of Ripley on April 15, the North Adams Green Devils were back in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action two days later with a road trip to face county rival Peebles. The battle between the two county squads turned out to be a good on, a low-scoring pitcher’s duel between Peebles southpaw Nathaniel Cummings and North Adams righty Carsyn Raines. A three-run fourth inning for the host Indians proved to be the difference as the Tribe prevailed 3-1 for their third conference win of the spring.

After Cummings retired the Devils in order in the top of the first, the Indians threatened in the bottom half, putting their first two hitters on base but Raines worked out of trouble to keep the frame scoreless. The game remained at nil on both sides until the Devils came to bat in the top of the third, when they got to Cummings for what would be their only run of the day. With one out and the bases loaded, a fly ball to center by Raines scored Trace Evans from third for a 1-0 North Adams lead.

The Indians got all of their runs when they came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth. Nash Grooms led off the inning with a single to left and two outs later he came home on a double to right off the bat of Daniel Clark. An infield hit by Colyn Sims moved Clark to third. with Bo Johnson at the plate, a wild pitch by Raines scored Clark and when a Johnson base hit scored Sims to give Peebles a 3-1 advantage.

The Devils never really threatened in their final three at-bats against the lefty offerings of Cummings. In the top of the seventh, Carson Osborne led off with a single to left and after Kaleb Eldridge popped out to short, Osborne was doubled off first on a fly ball to Peebles right fielder Hearlie Schutte to end the game and give the Indians the win in the first of two regular season meetings between the two rivals.

Cummings was brilliant on the mound, tossing a complete game three-hitter for the win, giving up no earned runs and whiffing six North Adams hitters. Raines was the tough luck loser, also throwing a complete game without walking a single batter and fanning three.

The win improved Peebles to 3-5 overall, 3-3 in conference play, while the Devils dropped to 1-5, 1-3 in the conference.

North Adams

001 000 0 —1

Peebles

000 300 x —3

N.Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Tolle 3-0-0-0, Young 2-0-0-0, Raines 3-0-0-1, Hupp 2-0-0-0, Shiveley 3-0-0-0, Osborne 2-0-1-0, Eldridge 3-0-0-0, Roush 3-0-0-0, Evans 2-1-2-0, Team 23-1-3-1.

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Sims 4-1-1-0, Johnson 4-0-2-1, Rayburn 3-0-0-0, Shiveley 3-0-1-0, Cummings 3-0-0-0, Grooms 3-1-1-0, Schmus 3-0-0-0, Schutte 3-0-0-0, Clark 3-1-1-1, Team 28-3-6-2.

Extra-Base Hits: Clark 2B

N. Adams Pitching:

Raines (L)- 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 85 pitches

Peebles Pitching:

Cummings (W)- 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 102 pitches