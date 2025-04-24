“And He who sat there appeared like [the crystalline sparkle of a jasper stone and [the fiery redness of] a sardius stone, and encircling the throne there was a rainbow that looked like [the color of an] emerald.” Revelation 4:3

To have the fingerprints of our Creator imprinted upon us means we are impacted by the things He is impacted by, and we appreciate the things He appreciates. God loves beauty. We can see that from the glorious colors in spring, the blizzard in winter, mighty rushing waters, the starburst colors in each human eye, the softness in pet’s coats, and the interconnected relationships between people and nature.

Nature is profound to me. Nature teaches me so much about humanity and about the spiritual world. Nature fills me up with hope, peace, gentleness, strength, contentment, gratitude, awe, and wonder. To me, getting alone in unadulterated nature is like stepping into the garden of Eden. I can commune with my Creator in the most natural of places.

Several years back, a young lady in our hometown suffered a health attack and died. She was revived and had a beautiful testimony of seeing heaven. In her testimony she mentioned seeing family and friends, yet the part that still sticks with me today is how she said there were colors and flowers that she had never seen in life. She said heaven was beautiful.

Recently the radio had a blurb about impossible colors or forbidden colors. They are colors that the human eye cannot perceive. That got me thinking about the wonder and beauty that awaits in heaven even as this world’s nature holds so much glory and beauty. I feel like nature here echoes the beauty to be realized in heaven. Echoes of eternity.

While driving through a dreary, dark afternoon, I saw a faint rainbow. It was small and dim. So dim, in fact, that I remembered the impossible colors. I was reminded that we have a good Father who creates beauty to radiate His glory. We have a Creator who holds wonder, majesty, and awe instore for us.

Like some colors aren’t visible to our human eyes, some revelations aren’t able to be grasped this side of heaven either. However, the rainbows we can see, the lush green fields of spring, the red buds, the rushing streams, the morning glories, and the easter lilies all point to the beauty and glory of God.

One day we will be welcomed into a paradise of eternal glory. We will have a seat at the feast table and a room in the city of glass. We will see the streets of gold and the gates carved from singular pearls. Until then, we are so very blessed to have the echoes of

eternity singing His glory and radiating His beauty through each petal, each leaf, each waving sheaf.