News Release

Alanna Mays, a student at Southern State Community College, has been named a 2025 New Century Transfer Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship.

New Century Transfer Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Nearly 2,100 students from more than 1,300 college campuses nationwide were nominated. Only one New Century Transfer Scholar is selected from each state.

“On behalf of Southern State Community College, we are so thankful for scholarships like the New Century Transfer Scholarship. It is through programs like these that students are provided an opportunity to extend their reach beyond the classroom and inspire others across all areas of their academic and personal influence,” said Dr. Nicole Roades, President of Southern State. Adding, “We are delighted that Alanna is being honored to represent the state of Ohio. She is most deserving of this elite and prestigious award. Susan Morris and Sam Ginn serve as PTK Advisors for Southern State and are responsible for recruitment of new members, accompanying students to meetings/conventions, mentoring Chapter officers and assisting them with the development of leadership skills and fundraising activities.

The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa, and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

“We congratulate Alanna for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and the AACC to recognize these outstanding achievements,” said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for two-year college students to succeed and for putting college completion within reach.”