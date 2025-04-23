By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The rifle and pistol shooting range at Tranquility Wildlife Area in Adams County is temporarily closed for maintenance that began Monday, April 21, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The closure is expected to last through late May, with the timeline depending on weather and construction progress. While the temporary shutdown may inconvenience some recreational shooters, the maintenance work is designed to significantly improve the facility’s safety and quality, enhancing the long-term experience for all users.

The planned maintenance project includes critical repairs and upgrades to various structural and functional elements of the range. Over time, natural wear and tear from both frequent use and environmental factors such as rain, wind, and freeze-thaw cycles have caused erosion and cracking in the berms. These berms serve as important safety barriers that absorb and contain bullets, reducing the risk of ricochets and overshooting. Repairing them is essential to maintaining a secure environment for shooters and ensuring the facility remains compliant with safety regulations.

In addition to berm repair, crews will be adding fresh sand to the backstops, which are another vital safety component of the range. Backstops help to trap projectiles and minimize the impact of bullets beyond their intended target area. Regular replenishment of sand is necessary to preserve this function, and doing so also improves the durability of the range over time. The work will also include reseeding grass in various parts of the facility. Vegetative cover plays a crucial role in erosion control, soil stabilization, and dust reduction. Beyond the functional benefits, the reseeding effort will enhance the overall look and feel of the range, providing a more pleasant experience for all visitors.

