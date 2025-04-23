The 2025 class lacks star power at the most important position – quarterback. Despite Cam Ward likely going number one to the Titans, this class is nowhere near the level of the 2024 group. In my grades, none of the QBs are worth a top 16 pick. If I’m in charge of a team near the top of the draft with a need at QB, I’m trading down or moving up from the second round to select Jalen Milroe, who I consider just as good as Cam Ward or Shadeur Sanders in the long run. Another option I would explore would be selecting Quinn Ewers in the second/third round.

It has been said high level players are not available in this draft regardless of position, but this class has tremendous depth in terms of starting caliber players. My belief is the draft will have several elite players just not at the quarterback position. Abdul Carter is my top player in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is a game-wrecking pass rusher with excellent bend. Ashton Jeanty is a super running back prospect with game-breaking ability. Tyler Warren is a potential Hall of Fame talent at tight end. Time will tell.

The Draft:

1. Tennessee – Cam Ward, QB- Miami: I would trade down if possible but Callahan will hitch his wagon to the athletic former Hurricane.

2. Cleveland – Travis Hunter, DB- Colorado. The two-way star has potential on both sides of the ball – but Carter would be my choice.

3. New York Giants – Abdul Carter, DE- Penn State: My top player in the draft – a fierce pass rusher.

4. New England – Ashton Jeanty, RB- Boise State: Vrabel and the Pats are the first shake up taking the top back in the draft.

5. Jacksonville – Tyler Warren, TE- Penn State: Another surprise – the Jags new head coach Liam Coen will do what it takes to make Trevor Lawrence a top tier QB.

6. Las Vegas – Armand Membou, T- Missouri: Pete Carroll and crew decide on the upside of Membou over Campbell.

7. New York Jets – Mason Graham, DT- Michigan: The big man will improve the NYJ’s front.

8. Carolina – Jalon Walker, LB/DE- Georgia: A perfect match for the Panthers’ style of defense.

9. New Orleans – Shedeur Sanders, QB- Colorado: Derek Carr is injured – Kellen Moore will get his QB in Sanders.

10. Chicago – Will Campbell, OT- LSU: The Bears continue to improve their o-line.

11. San Francisco – Derrick Harmon, DT- Oregon: The once powerful Niners now have several needs to fill. Harmon could be a game wrecker.

12. Dallas – Tetairoa McMillan, WR- Arizona: The big playmaking receiver will fit nicely opposite Lamb.

13. Miami – Will Johnson, DB- Michigan: The injury and reports of his lack of speed post-recovery are concerns, but when healthy he has top-tier corner potential.

14. Indianapolis – Colston Loveland, TE- Michigan: Loveland has the skills to be a top flight pass receiving TE. The Colts desperately need a safety valve for either Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson.

15. Atlanta – Mike Green, DE- Marshall: The Falcons defense was porous last season – they must get better rushing the passer.

16. Arizona – Matthew Golden, WR- Texas: The Cards could go in several directions – speed opposite Marvin Harrison could go along way in improving a horrible passing offense.

17. Cincinnati – Shemar Stewart, DE- Texas A&M: Don’t let the box score fool you. This kid can be a game breaker against both the pass and the run game. He is an elite athlete with a high motor – some seasoning and NFL training could result in a bonafide NFL star.

The ONLY other players outside of Stewart I would be happy with for the Bengals in the first round:

– Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina S. Elite athlete that could be used all over the defense. He would be a star in Al Golden’s aggressive blitzing defense.

– Tyler Warren, Penn State TE. I have him mocked much earlier than 17 – but there is a chance he slides, albeit a small one. Unfortunately, even if he did, Duke Tobin and crew would likely fumble the pick.

– Mike Green, Marshall DE. He will be near the Bengals slot – little risky considering one real good season of production – but super athletic with bend.

– Colston Loveland, Michigan TE. It pains me to say it given where he played college football – but this kid has the skills to be a dynamic TE in the form of Lions star Sam LaPorta. Imagine him with Chase and Higgins!

– Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College DE. Lacks size, but great arm length and bend.

Hopefully the Bengals steer clear of o-line,DT, corners in the first round.

Hopefully the Bengals steer clear of o-line,DT, corners in the first round.