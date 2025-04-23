Leona Pertuset, 95 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, in Columbus, Ohio.

Lee was born on January 21, 1930 in Estill County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Fred and Beatrice (Dunaway) Richardson. Until her retirement, Leona worked in the cafeteria of the Kettering Public Schools. She belonged to the Adams County Senior Citizens organization and attended the Peebles Church of Christ.

Lee leaves behind her husband, Jim Pertuset, whom she married on July 18, 2002. She also leaves her daughters, Terri (Keith) Branscome, Peebles and Linda Phelps, of Florida; and her sons, Tom (Jeri) Davis of Palm Coast, Florida, Joe (Muriel) Davis of Dayton and Jeff (Linda) Davis of Chelan Falls, Washington. Lee will be dearly missed by her seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Along with her parents, Lee was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Davis, who passed away in December 1999; as well as her son, Jim Davis; her granddaughter, Tera; daughter in law, Lanae Davis; and son in law, Evie Phelps. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Richardson, Doug Richardson and Lloyd Richardson; and her sister, Barbara Rehmert.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 6 – 8 p.m.,at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held the following day, on Friday, April 25, 2025, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ in Peebles, Ohio, with Jason Bohl officiating. The burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

