Press Release

s part of his ongoing work to promote career opportunities for Ohio students, Governor Mike DeWine took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to commemorate the opening of the newly upgraded Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Brown County.

“When we talk about helping every Ohioan live up to their full potential, part of that is making sure that all of our students have choices when it comes to their education,” said Governor DeWine. “By not only upgrading the labs and equipment at Southern Hills Career and Technical Center, but also expanding the capacity, we are going to give more of our students the chance to broaden their horizons, find something they’re passionate about, and turn that passion into a career.”

The upgraded Southern Hills Career and Technical Center features two new state-of-the-art labs – a Healthcare Lab and a Machining Engineer Technologies (MET) Lab – developed through $6.3 million in support from the State of Ohio: including a $4.6 million Governor’s Career Tech Expansion Grant and a $1.7 million Career Tech Equipment Grant from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (DEW).

“Congratulations to the Georgetown community and Brown County. The expansion and renovation of the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center is certainly worth celebrating. I applaud the work of Superintendent Kevin Kratzer, the Southern Hills CTC Board of Education, educators, and staff for their continued focus on strengthening opportunities for students,” said DEW Director Stephen D. Dackin. “Career technical education opens doors to high-paying, meaningful careers for students across Ohio. Investments like these ensure that students not only have access to the latest tools and technologies, but also the confidence and skills they need to thrive in the workforce of tomorrow.”

The Southern Hills CTC serves students from six surrounding school districts. Prior to this project, the number of students able to participate in hands-on learning programs at the center was far below the growing demand. This expansion nearly doubles the CTC’s capacity in both its healthcare and manufacturing programs.

The project was completed in phases, with the Healthcare Lab opening for the current school year. Thanks to the upgrades, capacity in the healthcare program has grown from 25 students to 50 students annually.

The upgraded Healthcare Lab features cutting-edge training tools like an Anatomage Table, a life-size, 3D digital model of the human body that allows students to explore anatomy and develop a deep understanding of the human body in ways never before possible.

The newly remodeled MET Lab, which will open to students next school year, will add between 25 and 30 students per year.

The MET Lab includes advanced equipment such as CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines and welding tools – technology that mirrors what is found in nearby businesses across the region. These tools will give students critical, real-world experience in modern manufacturing techniques and help prepare them for in-demand careers.

“This project would not have been possible without the commitment of the Governor,” said Southern Hills CTC Superintendent Kevin Kratzer. “I was one of several career tech educators that he invited to Columbus a few years ago to pick our brains about how we could help more of our students get energized about in-demand careers close to home. He heard us when we said we needed new equipment, and we needed to expand to take on more students. Ultimately, that’s exactly what happened.”

The project also included the addition of eight new classrooms, totaling 10,000 square feet of extra space. Before this expansion, students at Southern Hills CTC lacked dedicated classroom space. This addition will now give students the comfortable, focused learning environment they need to complement their hands-on training.

The new facility comes as the demand for career technical education in Ohio continues to increase. Over the past four years, the state has seen a 10% growth in the number of students participating in career tech – that’s over 13,000 more students than in 2021.

Held in conjunction with a celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of Southern Hills CTC, today’s ribbon-cutting represents another milestone in Governor DeWine’s ongoing efforts to ensure that all Ohio students have access to high-quality, hands-on education that prepares them for success in today’s workforce.