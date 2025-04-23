By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

In a significant move to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness, the Adams County Communications Center has recently implemented two major upgrades designed to improve the way emergencies are handled and how quickly residents are alerted. These upgrades include the countywide launch of Smart911, a free service that allows individuals to create personalized Safety Profiles accessible to emergency responders, and the installation of a sophisticated new siren system control software developed by Sentry Siren. These technologies, now fully implemented, were introduced over the past several weeks.

Smart911 is a powerful tool that helps ensure first responders have essential information before they even arrive at the scene of an emergency. Residents who sign up can provide detailed information about their household, including the number of people living there, medical conditions, disabilities, medications, pets, and even directions or access codes for hard-to-find properties. This information becomes available to 911 dispatchers the moment a call is placed from a registered phone number. In critical situations where every second matters, this kind of information can dramatically improve the speed and effectiveness of the response. For example, if someone in the household has a medical condition such as diabetes, epilepsy, or severe allergies, emergency medical personnel will know this in advance and be prepared to administer the correct treatment without delay.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the April 23 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!