Matt’s Take

For most teams, getting catchers to hit .220 anymore is highly unlikely. Production at the plate from the catching position is harder and harder to find. However, Cincinnati is not having this problem by any means. Jose Trevino is batting .318 with an OPS of .875. Austin Wynns is batting .455 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and an OPS of 1.227. The Reds at the catcher position rank first in batting average in the league, second in OBP, and second in OPS. This is all without starting catcher Tyler Stephenson, who has yet to join the team. I never would’ve imagined this to occur to begin the season. I think I am okay with losing Fernando Cruz now, props to Nick Krall.

Have to Get Above .500

Year after year, this team seems to find themselves hovering around the .500 mark, but fail to make the leap over. For Cincinnati to make the playoffs, they have to find a way to stop battling from behind in the record column. At 11-11 currently with the Marlins and Rockies upcoming, now is the time to get above .500 and to move up in the standings. The pitching for this team is far too good to play mediocre baseball and with Andrew Abbott now on the roster, this team has a chance to win night in and night out. Consistency is key in baseball and this team seems to be finding that behind the plate as of recent, a complete swing from early on this season.

What Would You Do Different?

If you were Terry Francona, what would you do different right now? It’s a good thing I am not the manager, as I would’ve sent Jake Fraley down before he started getting hot at the plate. However, I do believe it is time for Candelario to take an IL stint. At .130 and -0.5 WAR, it’s time to give Noelvi Marte more time at the plate. While you hate to admit a bad signing, he’s had enough time to prove himself and it simply isn’t working. This team needs him and needs him to produce, but you can’t let this go on forever.

If Nick Martinez continues to get hit hard the second and 3rd time through the order, how long until you decide to get him back into a middle relief role once Rhett Lowder or Wade Miley are healthy? Do you continue to allow Will Benson to get zero major league at-bats while Blake Dunn stays on the roster at .188? I’d have a short leash with Dunn and I think Benson has proven that he deserves more than one game to go off of to decide if he can hit at this level again.

Leaders Nearly a Month into the Season

BA: Gavin Lux – .319

HR: Elly De La Cruz – 5

RBI: Elly De La Cruz – 22

OBP: Gavin Lux – .427

Hits: TJ Friedl – 24

Strikeouts: Hunter Greene – 35

Saves: Emilio Pagan – 4

Holds: Tony Santillan – 5