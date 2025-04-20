SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Noah Roades

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Jeff and Michelle Roades

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Track & Field

FAVORITE SPORT:

Track & Field

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Talking with friends and competing in events

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the SHAC

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Metallica

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

England

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Smokey and the Bandit”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Dexter

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Working on cars and racing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mi Camino

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

James Hetfield

FUTURE PLANS:

Move to West Virginia, further my career in Machining