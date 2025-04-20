SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Noah Roades
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Jeff and Michelle Roades
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Track & Field
FAVORITE SPORT:
Track & Field
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Talking with friends and competing in events
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practice
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the SHAC
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Metallica
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
England
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Smokey and the Bandit”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Dexter
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working on cars and racing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mi Camino
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
James Hetfield
FUTURE PLANS:
Move to West Virginia, further my career in Machining