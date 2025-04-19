Submitted News

The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 is proud to announce the recipients of this year’s Maurice Thatcher Memorial Scholarship. The 2025 recipients are Katelynn Boerger, Tatum Grooms, Karlie Kennedy, Alanna Mays, Aulbrea Meade, Breestin Schweickart, and Connor Young.

Each recipient receives a check for $500 to ease some of the financial burdens faced as they begin full time college this fall. The awards will be presented at the North Adams High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony in May.

The scholarship was established in 2012 to honor the memory of Maurice Thatcher, a World War II veteran, POW, and local farmer. The family expressed their desire to establish a scholarship with the assistance and support of the Seaman American Legion. Post 633 has appreciated the Thatcher family’s dedication over the years. The family remains directly involved and provides financial assistance annually to the scholarship fund.

The scholarship is open to North Adams High School juniors or seniors planning to attend college full time in the fall. Applicants must be a direct descendant of an honorably discharged veteran.

To date, the fund has awarded $37,000 in Maurice’s honor to 80 students.