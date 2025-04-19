News Release

Southern State Community College is pleased to announce that four current SSCC students have been named to the All-Ohio Academic Team. The students, joining other honorees from Ohio’s community college system, will be honored for their excellence in academics, leadership, and community service. A ceremony to recognize this year’s award winners will be held virtually on May 1.

The All-Ohio Academic Team program is a collaboration between the OACC and Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society. Alanna Mays, of Adams County, was assigned to the First Team. Chandra Dean of Highland County, Joshua Heizer of Highland County, and Madison Newman of Fayette County were assigned to the Third Team. All are receiving medallions and certificates.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Alanna, Chandra, Joshua, and Madison,” said Dr. Nicole Roades, President of Southern State Community College, “—four of our most outstanding students! On behalf of Southern State, we could not be more proud to have these fine individuals affiliated with our college. I am pleased to see them rewarded and honored for their academic commitment and personal discipline.” These top-performing students plan to transfer on to universities to complete their bachelor’s degree requirements or move directly into the workforce.