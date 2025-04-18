By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

On Monday, April 14, during a regular meeting of the Adams County Board of Commissioners a proclamation was signed declaring May 1, 2025, as the National Day of Prayer in Adams County. The signing reflects the county’s continued participation in a national observance that spans more than seven decades and draws participation from people of all faiths and backgrounds.

The proclamation reaffirms the importance of setting aside a day for unified prayer and reflection, in alignment with the federally recognized National Day of Prayer that occurs annually on the first Thursday of May. This year’s observance will take place on Thursday, May 1, with a community-wide prayer scheduled for 6 p.m. in front of the Adams County Courthouse.

The brief but meaningful signing ceremony was held in the office of the Adams County Commissioners and attended by local residents, faith-based organizers, and county staff. The proclamation was formally signed by the sitting commissioners, marking the county’s official endorsement of the upcoming observance and extending an invitation for residents to participate.

The National Day of Prayer has been observed annually since 1952, when it was established by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed an amendment designating the first Thursday of May as the permanent date for the observance. Across the country, citizens and officials have continued to honor the day through public and private acts of prayer, reflection, and community gathering.

Adams County has a long tradition of recognizing the National Day of Prayer, often with ceremonies on courthouse grounds or in local churches. The 2025 proclamation continues this tradition and serves as a local expression of support for the nationwide initiative.

This year’s community service is being coordinated by local faith leaders in cooperation with civic organizers. The event will take place on the courthouse lawn in West Union and will include moments of prayer, scripture readings, and music. The program is open to the public and designed to be inclusive, welcoming individuals and families of all faith traditions.

Organizers of the event emphasize that the service is intended as a moment of unity for the county, bringing together people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds to pray for the community, the nation, and global peace. While details of the program were still being finalized at the time of the proclamation signing, similar past events have included participation from pastors, musicians, civic officials, and local volunteers.

The proclamation signed by the Adams County Commissioners acknowledges the significance of the day and encourages residents to participate in the local service or observe the day in their own way. This can include moments of private reflection, family prayer, or engagement in acts of kindness and service.

Though there were no public statements issued during the signing ceremony, the act of issuing a proclamation continues to serve as a symbolic gesture of civic support for the values of unity, compassion, and spiritual awareness. The document will be posted on the county’s official website and made available for public viewing at the courthouse.

The National Day of Prayer Task Force, a nationwide organization that promotes the annual observance, selects a theme each year to guide local events. While Adams County’s observance is independently organized, it typically aligns with the national theme through scripture readings and program elements. This year’s theme and materials will be announced publicly by the local organizing committee in the days leading up to the service.

The courthouse lawn, a longstanding gathering place for community events and ceremonies, is expected to draw attendees from throughout the region. Local churches have been encouraged to invite congregants, and the event is being promoted through bulletin announcements, community calendars, and word-of-mouth outreach. In the event of inclement weather, organizers are prepared to relocate the service to an indoor venue, though the preference remains for an outdoor gathering if conditions allow.

As the event approaches, volunteers continue to coordinate logistics, including sound equipment, seating, and scheduling. Those interested in participating or volunteering are encouraged to reach out to the organizing committee or their local place of worship.

While participation in the National Day of Prayer is entirely voluntary, the proclamation and countywide service provide an opportunity for civic engagement that transcends politics, denomination, and ideology. The emphasis remains on shared values and the well-being of the broader community.

For many residents, the National Day of Prayer serves as a moment to pause from daily routines and reflect on what binds people together — a desire for peace, justice, strength in leadership, and care for one another. In Adams County, where community traditions run deep, the continued observance of this day speaks to a broader commitment to public service, spiritual grounding, and unity in diversity.

As Adams County prepares to join communities across the country in honoring the National Day of Prayer, the simple act of signing a proclamation underscores a deeper message: that moments of reflection and unity remain vital in today’s world — and that even in a small rural county, voices raised in prayer can still carry far.