Press Release

Kubota Tractor Corporation has launched its fifth annual Kubota Hometown Proud® grant program, and Baxla Tractor Sales is calling on local nonprofit organizations in our area to submit community projects for a chance to win a $50,000 grant. This year, Kubota will award 10 grants of $50,000 each ($25,000 cash and a $25,000 Kubota equipment voucher) to nonprofit organizations, with one winner selected from each of Kubota’s 10 operating districts across the country. Nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply now at KubotaHometownProud.com.

In 2024. West Union was a $50,000 winner of funds to rebuild the Recreation Park after tordado damage.

How to Apply

Applying for a grant is easy, and any authorized officer or employee with the legal authority to act on behalf of a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization can enter. Here’s how:

● Step One: Visit KubotaHometownProud.com between now and May 9, 2025.

● Step Two: Complete the online application, including details about the nonprofit organization, its community project, and how Kubota equipment would help achieve its goals.

● Step Three: Upload a short video showcasing the project, then click ‘enter.’ That’s it!

The program is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofit-led community projects located within a 50-mile radius of an authorized Kubota dealer. Examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited to:

· Community gardens

· Public parks and trails

· Rodeo arenas and fairgrounds

· Youth sports fields

· Agriculture education programs

· Food banks

After the application period closes on May 9. Kubota will review all submissions and select 10 winners—one from each of the company’s 10 operating districts. Winners will be announced on September 1, 2025 and each grant recipient will receive a $25,000 cash grant and a $25,000 Kubota equipment voucher to support their project. Previous winners are not eligible.