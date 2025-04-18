The ODNR Division of Forestry is warning that periodical cicadas will emerge this spring across a dozen southwest Ohio counties, including Clermont, Brown, Adams, Scioto, Highland and Pike. This remarkable natural phenomenon may be unsettling for some, but cicadas are harmless to people and pets.

Egg-laying by female cicadas can stunt or kill branch tips on some trees and shrubs, but there is little to no impact on established, otherwise healthy plants. Small or newly planted trees and shrubs are the most vulnerable. They can be protected by covering them with fine (half-inch mesh) netting for the few weeks that adult cicadas are active.

Periodical cicada grubs live underground for either 13 or 17 years before emerging above ground. They emerge in massive numbers when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees, typically in the second half of May. They are active for three to four weeks as they focus on mating. Male cicadas produce a deafening chorus of calls to attract females. Once mated, female cicadas make slits in the soft wood of branch tips, and then deposit their eggs.

It’s harmful and pointless to kill cicadas with pesticides. The cicada invasion is simply too massive for this to work. Besides, cicadas are a valuable food source for many native wildlife including birds, mammals, and fish. Their impact on trees and other woody plants can actually be beneficial; in effect it’s similar to shearing and makes the plants bushier.

If you have young fruit trees in your landscape, or ornamental trees like dogwood and crabapple, you may want to protect them with netting. A quick online search for “1/2 inch netting” turned up many choices. You have less than a month to prepare, so you need to get moving on this.

The cicada invasion will be a temporary disruption, and will be over within a matter of weeks. Once it’s over, you’ll appreciate the peace and quiet.