News Release

Southern State offers engineering degree programs that cater to a wide range of students—regardless of age, background, or previous experience. These programs are designed to provide quality education, hands-on training, and a pathway to high-paying and rewarding careers in engineering.

The opportunity to obtain a high-paying career is what motivated Patrick Fout to pursue a college education. After looking at several colleges, he decided to attend Southern State Community College and major in Electro-Mechanical Technology.

“After working many years in labor-intensive industries looking for ways to increase my pay, I realized that in order to achieve financial freedom I must either continue to perform ‘back breaking’ work or leverage my intelligence in my favor,” Fout recalled. “Southern State was a standout option among others with its affordable tuition and the various degree pathways and certifications offered.”

Associate degree options at the College include Mechanical Design Technology and Electro-Mechanical Technology. Southern State also has transfer agreements with Miami University and Franklin University.

“Southern State and its many staff and professors have helped me open my eyes to how important it is to

step out of my comfort zone and push myself to achieve success. I would describe the campus as welcoming, the staff as friendly and helpful, and the professors as dedicated and knowledgeable,” Fout added.

Engineering is a field of endless possibilities, and Southern State is dedicated to making these opportunities accessible to everyone. For high school graduates, mid-career professionals looking to pivot, or those seeking to enhance their current skill set, Southern State offers a flexible and affordable way to enter or advance in the field of engineering.

“No matter what age someone is or walk of life they come from, Southern State is full of opportunities, and

I would highly recommend Southern State to anyone who wants to further their education,” said Fout.

Students interested in pursuing an engineering degree at Southern State can learn more about the program offerings, admission requirements, and financial aid options by visiting www.sscc.edu or emailing Professor Jim Barnett at jbarnett@sscc.edu.

Fall Semester begins August 25 and registration is underway.