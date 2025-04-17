By Julia McCane-Knox

Unearth new adventures, skills, and stories at the Adams County Public Library, where a variety of programs are designed to spark curiosity, support early learning, and bring the community together. Find something new to enjoy! Bring your child to Storytime or After School Programs to discover the joy of books, science experiments, and / or crafts. If you are searching for a relaxing evening with fellow readers, join us at Book Club!

Storytime is a beloved weekly event that goes far beyond reading books. These sessions help young children build and cultivate foundational skills through stories, songs, crafts, and interactive learning. Each Storytime explores a different theme, such as Earth Day, Umbrellas, Volcanoes, and Veggies. These themes spark curiosity and allow children to connect literature with the world around them. The Alphabet, phonics, basic math, art, and life skills are integrated into each program through the use of songs and activities. Songs encourage movement and memory, while crafts reinforce fine motor development. Furthermore, children learn to express themselves, follow directions, and work cooperatively during our art projects and sensory play.

Upcoming Storytimes include Earth Day Storytime at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 22, at the North Adams Library, and Umbrella Storytime at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 23, at the Peebles Library. At the Manchester Library, Volcano Storytime will be offered twice at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 23, and at 5 p.m., on Thursday, April 24. The week wraps up with Veggies Storytime at 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 24, at the West Union Library. These sessions are open to all young children and are a wonderful way to build early skills in a fun, welcoming environment.

For children aged 6 to 11, afterschool activities provide opportunities to explore science and creativity. At the North Adams Library, a STEAM activity focused on density and buoyancy will take place at 3 p.m., on Wednesday and Thursday, April 23 and 24. This hands-on experiment challenges kids to predict, test, and learn whether different objects sink or float. This program is a great introduction to scientific thinking, encouraging observation and reasoning in an approachable way.

Meanwhile, the Peebles Library offers weekly makerspace sessions every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. These sessions are packed with creative fun — kids can dive into puzzles, craft their own masterpieces, and explore a variety of DIY activities at their own pace. At the Manchester Library, children can celebrate spring by making paper plate umbrella crafts on Thursday, April 24, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. This program is a relaxing, hands-on way to enjoy the season.

Adults are invited to unwind and connect through the Novels and Nibbles Book Club at the North Adams Library. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, April 24, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. This month’s title is Becoming Mrs. Lewis by Patti Callahan. Join fellow readers for thoughtful discussion, a cozy atmosphere, and themed snacks to match the book.

Whatever your age or interest, your library is here to support your learning and growth with fun, enriching experiences. Go to adamscolibrary.org for more library news or call your local library. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-259