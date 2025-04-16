News Release

The Young Moore Unit 100 American Legion Auxiliary of West Union celebrated April as Month of the Military Child and “Purple Up Day for Military Kids” on April 15.

The Department of Defense reported over 1.6 million military children, youth, and teens are serving alongside their service member parents. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger first designated April as the “Month of the Military Child,” acknowledging the significant role military-connected students have in our communities.

On this designated day during the Month of the Military Child, communities throughout each state join and wear purple to honor military children. Purple is a combination of Army green, Marine Corps red, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force, and Navy blue; it is the appropriate color to represent military children from all branches.

During the month of April, the Auxiliary will honor and recognize military children for their strength and resilience by asking individual citizens, local businesses, government agencies, churches, schools and civic organizations to wear purple on April 15th and to hang purple decorations for the entire month of April.

The 2025 theme is “Celebrating Military Children and Youth: Building Stronger Character and Relationships”