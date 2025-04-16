By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

“The Importance of Being a Good Person” by Anthony Tartaglia from theodysseyonline.com

Being a good person does not depend on your religion or status in life, your race or skin color, political views or culture. It depends on how good you treat others.

We are all born to do something great. Whether that be to grow up and become a doctor and save the lives of thousands of people, run a marathon, win the Noble Peace Prize, or be the greatest mother or father for your own future children one day. Regardless, we are all born with a purpose. But in between birth and death lies a path that life paves for us; a path that we must fill with something that gives our lives meaning.

However, there are times where the obstacles of life seem to get the best of us and we often let it go to heart. And by obstacles, I mean people who often take advantage of mistreating others. But, instead of taking each and every negative thing or action that happens to you as a personal attack on your character, remember one thing: you’re a good person.

It’s important to remember that you’re a good person and you don’t deserve to be treated or feel like otherwise. The biggest problem that people often face is that struggle of others taking advantage of you and your good heart. But, don’t let this get the best of you. Instead, let it be a lesson for you to realize that not everyone will truly appreciate your kindness.

No matter how many people try to tell you otherwise, never change who you are for anyone. Keep doing things for other people out of the goodness of your heart, not for the sole purpose to please others. It’s so important to stay true to who you are in order to serve as a role model for those who look up to you. Even though you may not realize it, you serve a huge significance in someone else’s life where they feel as if they have been influenced by the person you are to the point where he or she only aspires to be as good of a person as you.

There are times where being a good person seems like the worst possible thing; almost as if it’s a trait that works completely against you. There are times where people walk all over you, or not include you in their plans, or maybe act like you don’t even exist because you’re just convenient to them when they need you. But you need to remember something, you matter. You treat people the way you would want to be treated and that is one of the biggest indicators that you are human in the sense that you see the goodness in others as well.

Being a good person is a lot more than what others seem to give you credit for. People don’t understand that those like us whom have good hearts and are just always there for other people, have to deal with a lot of negativity because people tend to associate kindness with weakness. But actually, it’s the complete opposite. When you’re a good person, you are the strongest type of person there is. You are the one who people confide in whenever they need comfort or advice. You are the one who your friends come to whenever they have good or bad news.

At the end of the day, you are the one who are the one people will always be thankful for because their lives wouldn’t be the same without you.

Just A Thought: “You know who could use some kindness right now? Probably everyone.” ~Dr. SunWolf, @WordWhispers tweet, professorsunwolf.com