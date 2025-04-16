Barbara Ann (Simpson) Bailey died peacefully at her home on Friday, April 11, 2025. Born in Kentucky to Lane and Julia Simpson, she was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles E Bailey; son, Charles Michael (Jonna) Bailey; sister, Mima (Larry deceased) Fulton; and brother, Ronnie (Connie) Simpson.

She is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Arthur) Music of Ohio, Brinda (Tim) Geisbuhler of Missouri and Rhonda (Bob-deceased) Scott of West Union, Ohio; sister, Emma Kay (Russell-deceased) Jones of Waynesville, Ohio and Darrell (Debbie) Simpson of Seaman, Ohio.

Barbara loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She passed down essential life lessons and spiritual values to them. Throughout her life she and her husband moved to various states and made each house into a home. She held strong to her faith in the Lord after a near-death experience.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no formal service. Loved ones may privately honor her memory in their own way or donate to someone in need through an act of kindness. She loved to mow her yard, so maybe go mow someone else’s yard for them. Check with them first though.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

You may sign Barbara’s online tribute at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.