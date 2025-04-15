News Release

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) recently announced that it will create an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) division to integrate advanced aviation technologies with transportation technologies on the ground.

ODOT Director Pam Boratyn has selected Robert “Bob” Tanner as the new AAM Director. Mr. Tanner brings over 30 years of expertise in transportation law and policy at federal, state, and local levels. In his most recent role at a technology research firm, he led innovation engagement strategies within the aerospace and aviation sectors, working to help state and local governments align with federal regulations to plan for the safe integration of AAM into National Air Space. Mr. Tanner is a licensed attorney in Ohio and has extensive experience in the aviation sector, particularly as it relates to public policy. “Our state boasts a robust advanced air mobility ecosystem of commercial industry, academia, research, and military assets, which is complemented by a strong leadership structure to drive long-term innovation,” said Director Boratyn. “This addition signals Ohio’s commitment to remaining on the leading edge of aviation.”

AAM is a newly emerging mode of air transportation to move both people and cargo, which requires new aircraft designs, flight technologies, and supporting infrastructure. Instead of traditional airports with long runways for takeoff and landing, new aircraft can take off and land vertically using a vertiport or landing pad, which has a much smaller footprint. Some Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft are also electric, providing significant cost savings and allowing much quieter operations than traditional aircraft.

ODOT’s AAM Division will be co-located at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence in Springfield with ODOT’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) Center. While UAS operations include drones and other autonomous systems deployed for data collection, the primary purpose of AAM is the transport of people and cargo, and the aircraft can be crewed or uncrewed.

As Ohio continues to lead the nation in the development, manufacturing, and testing of advanced air mobility technology, Governor Mike DeWine’s executive budget proposes the creation and adoption of a statewide Advanced Air Mobility Strategy that will cement these technologies as a state priority and provide a vision for advanced air mobility and uncrewed aircraft system technologies. In his new role, Mr. Tanner will spearhead implementation of the state’s strategy, guide policy, oversee infrastructure investment, and continue support of advanced aircraft operations.

ODOT will collaborate closely with the NAAMCE and JobsOhio, the state’s private-sector economic development partner. Working to leverage the recent announcements of Joby and Anduril Industries to locate aviation manufacturing facilities in Ohio, the state aims to create a ripple effect that maximizes positive economic impact and job creation. Together, Ohio’s AAM leadership team is uniquely positioned to partner with public and private entities, leverage state and federal investment, accelerate research and development activities, and maximize public benefits.

“What we’ve created in Ohio is a one-of-a-kind environment for next-generation research, design, validation, testing, and training related to aircraft development that you can’t find anywhere else in the nation,” said Ted Angel, Executive Director of NAAMCE. “Emerging aviation technology presents an enormous opportunity to improve how people live their lives now and in the future, and Ohio is primed to lead the way.”

To broaden its expertise, ODOT recently highlighted Ohio’s capabilities in its response to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s request for information on locations to establish the Center of Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT). This initiative, mandated by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, authorizes $140 million to develop a national hub and demonstration zones for testing AAM and other emerging aviation technologies.

As the nation’s largest aerospace supplier, Ohio has the third largest manufacturing workforce in the U.S., world-class research institutions, and dozens of higher education programs leading to aerospace careers, making it well-suited to host the center. Furthermore, Ohio’s response proposed leveraging the state’s existing assets to save the FAA up to $53 million and allow operations to begin much quicker than would be possible with new construction.

“Co-locating the FAA’s Center for Advanced Aviation Technology at the newly built NAAMCE facility in Springfield will continue the momentum already underway in Ohio,” said Tanner. “ODOT, along with the Air Force Research Laboratory, developed technology that uses active radars to enable safe operation of uncrewed aircraft, so it makes sense to keep building on the expertise and initiatives currently taking place around the state.”

Ohio’s use cases range from small package delivery, including medical packages, to larger cargo and passenger transport, implemented in phases. Four study zones across the state offer the opportunity to gather data from multiple uses in various settings and weather conditions, setting Ohio apart from other states.