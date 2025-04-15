Frank Bauman, 86 years of age, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Piketon Nursing Center in Piketon, Ohio

He was born in the Chicago area on September 25, 1938, to the late John Gallas and Anna Gallas Pestikas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adopted father, Chester Bauman and a brother, John Gallas. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Clough) Bauman, whom he married on May 26, 1968. He also leaves his son, Kent Douglas (Joy) Bauman of Otway; his daughter, Kara Suzanne Bauman of Lyons, Colorado. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Emily Bauman Niemann (Daniel) of Bellefontaine, Ohio, Spencer Bauman of Columbus, Ohio and Whitney Bauman (Neel Mansukhani) of Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving is a half-brother, Steven (Gloria) Pestikas of the Chicago area as well as several nieces and nephews.

Frank moved to the Blue Creek area in 1957 and was the owner of Turkey Run Angus Farm since that time. He was affiliated with Ferguson Realty of West Union for several years as an auctioneer, and served as Secretary-Fieldman of the Ohio Angus Association during the 70s and 80s. He was a member of the Adams County Farm Bureau and the American Angus Association

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. 1 p.m., at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visiting hours on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, beginning at 1 p.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio with Roger Rhonemus officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to make contributions in Frank’s memory do so to the Adams County 4-H Endowment Fund #640024 at The Ohio State University Foundation, P.O. Box 710811, Columbus, Ohio 43271, or give online at go.osu.edu/GiveAdams4H. Or donations may be made to the Ohio Valley CTC FFA, 175 Lloyd Road, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in their online guestbook.