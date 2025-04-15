JV Softball

Varsity Softball

4-8-25

Manchester 5

P. Clay 4

Peebles 7

West Union 1

Fairfield 16

North Adams 6

Lynchburg 3

Eastern Brown 1

Whiteoak 11

Ripley 6

4-9-25

Manchester 16

Augusta 3

Eastern Brown 13

Peebles 7

Fairfield 6

Lynchburg 2

4-10-25

Peebles 7

Whiteoak 6 (8 inn.)

P. Clay 9

Ripley 1

4-11-25

Eastern Brown 3

Manchester 2

Whiteoak 13

West Union 8

Peebles 6

Ripley 2

W. Latham 7

North Adams 6

Clinton Massie 14

Fairfield 13

Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 1 (9 inn.)

4-12-25

Manchester 22

New Boston 0

Westfall 2

Lynchburg 0

P. Clay 16

Whiteoak 1

P. Clay 11

Whiteoak 1

Bethel-Tate 19

Fayetteville 14

Fayetteville 9

Bethel-Tate 3

4-8-25

Manchester 9

P. Clay 3

Peebles 16

West Union 5

Fairfield 10

North Adams 9

Lynchburg 10

Eastern Brown 0

Whiteoak 5

Ripley 0

4-9-25

Manchester 4

Whiteoak 3 (9 inn.)

Lynchburg 3

Fairfield 0

4-10-25

Whiteoak 3

Peebles 2

4-11-25

Eastern Brown 6

Manchester 2

Peebles 4

Ripley 1

Notre Dame 11

North Adams 7

Lynchburg 11

Fayetteville 0

4-12-25

Manchester 10

New Boston 0

Unioto 5

Lynchburg 1

Eastern Brown 16

Huntington 5

Hillsboro 18

Fayetteville 8