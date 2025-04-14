Matt’s Take

Just when things started to look really rough for the Reds, they end up sweeping the Pirates and win five of six games to improve to 8-8 as of Monday morning. The pitching displayed 16 games into the season by this staff has been superb, and with some key players returning soon, this team could really surprise many over the next month of the season.

Before Monday’s series opener with Seattle, Cincinnati is tied for second place, currently two games behind the 11-7 Cubs. Cincinnati has a +11 run differential and if you take away those three 1-0 losses and the Opening Day meltdown, this team could easily be in first place. Baseball will teach fans patience in a hurry and while I’ve run out of that quite some time ago, I am eager for the roller coaster of emotions that this season will present. Stay hot Reds, as this team needs to climb above .500.

Hunter Greene

If anyone watched the Apple TV game on Friday, we all heard the announcers break to interview the best pitcher in baseball. I awaited for Greene to be shown on camera, but they went directly to Paul Skenes. Apple TV, you must not be familiar with what exactly Greene is doing, as he is by far, the best pitcher currently in baseball and has been dating back to this time last season. Greene is currently fourth in strikeouts in the league, fifth in ERA, first in innings pitched, first in WHIP, and first in Batting Average Against. He is a true ace and his development over the years has been truly something to watch. On and off the field, he is a true inspiration to the kids who have a love for the game of baseball. His leadership on this team can be seen every time he takes the mound. Glad to have you on the mound, Captain Greene.

Positives

· Cincinnati will soon return Matt McLain and Austin Hays, as early as 4Tuesday. Hays is the power bat that this roster is counting on in the cleanup spot. With their call-ups however, two players will have to be sent down. I could possibly see an IL stint for CES or Spencer Steer. If those two remain, then it will come down to Jacob Hurtubise, Blake Dunn, Noelvi Marte, and Jake Fraley on who is sent down to AAA. I truly hope Marte stays up and I think he has a good chance, as Francona likes good defensive players and athleticism in his infield.

· Pitching, pitching, and more pitching. If this team continues to dominate on the rubber, then you can expect them to win the NL Central.

· Santiago Espinal has been such a weapon for this team, a true utility guy. He delivers, doesn’t strikeout often, and can be trusted anywhere in the infield.

· Nick Lodolo appears to be healthy and is running a sub 1.00 ERA as well. He could be the X-Factor for this team’s success for the remainder of the season.

· Graham Ashcraft has been absolutely stellar in his new bullpen role. He’s yet to give up a run in over seven innings pitched. He has only given up five hits and two walks during this time as well.

· Since Opening Day, Ian Gibaut has been dependable. He’s only given up two hits and one earned run since the meltdown. Time to forgive him for Opening Day.

Negatives

· Spencer Steer just isn’t himself yet and is batting .109 at press time. It might be time to allow that shoulder to rest and for him to just get healthy, as we all know what he is capable of.

· CES is dealing with an injury and is lacking patience at the plate. While he has tremendous power, some time working on swinging at strikes would go a long way, as this team can’t afford strikeout after strikeout from their power hitter.

· Blake Dunn, to me, currently doesn’t look like a major league player. 16 games is usually a decent sample size and I think it’s time for an opportunity for someone else.

· Nick Martinez is really struggling his third time through an order. His batting average against the third time through is .467, which I would assume is the worst in baseball. I’m not even going to research this one.

Time Spent at GABP

My family and I went down to Cincinnati on Sunday, courtesy of the Reds again this season, and it is never a bad time at the ball park. There was plenty of stuff to keep my 11-month old entertained, while having a place for Jenna to change Creed in the Pampers Suite. When it comes to fan accommodations and atmosphere, nobody does it better than the Cincinnati Reds. Now, if we could just get a torpedo beer bat.