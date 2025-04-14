Jane McAllister, 85 years of age, of Rarden, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at her residence.

Jane was born on July 25, 1939 in the Locust Grove community of Peebles, the daughter of the late Ollie Otis and Nola O. (Curtis) Smith. Jane and her husband Tunney owned and managed the McAllister’s Deli and Grocery in Rarden from 1954 to 1986. She was a member of the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek and a frequent blood donor to the American Red Cross.

Jane leaves behind her daughter, Taunya McAllister (Doug) Wilson of Proctorville; and her sons, David (Debbie) McAllister of Peebles and Gene (Sue) McAllister and Martin (Jody) McAllister, both of Rarden; as well as her sister, Bonnie (Bernard) Brown of Peebles. Jane will be missed by her six grandchildren, Joshua McAllister, Jessica Gilbert, Mary Wilson, Molly Wilson, Amanda Gaines, and Autumn McAllister; and by her 12 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Gene “Tunney” McAllister, who passed away in August 1999; two brothers, Franklin Smith and Henry Smith; and her sister, Cora Bowman.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visiting hours on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, beginning at 1 p.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, with Larry Williams officiating. The burial will follow at the Mt. Joy Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jane’s memory to the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek (FoSBC), P.O. Box 157, Otway, Ohio 45657; or to the Village of Rarden.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in othe online guestbook.