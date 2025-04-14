Carl Edward Moore, 76, of West Union, Ohio, died Sunday, March 9, 2025. He was born October 19, 1948 in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Bill Moore and Florence Freda (Geisel) Moore; one brother, Thomas William Moore; and two sisters, Arlene Coski and Rosalie Rose.

Carl is survived by two sons, Timothy (Alisha) Moore and Tracey Lee (Janie) Moore, both of Fontana, California; three brothers, Robert Bill Moore of Stout, Richard Moore of Yuciapa, California and Harry James Moore of West Union; three sisters, Janice Pryor of Georgetown, Elaine Crawford of Portsmouth and Phyllis Entwistle of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren; two great granchildren; and former wife, Cheryl Moore.

Carl was a former carpenter for the Carpenters Union in San Bernadino, California for two years. He was a former millwright for the Millwrights Union Local No. 1113 in San Bernadino County, California for nine years. He was a former employee for several R.V. repair and manufacturing companies. He attended Jefferson, Lynx, and West Union Elementary schools and was a graduate of Fontana High School in Fontana, California. He attended several Pentecostal churches. His hobbies were woodworking and fishing. He enjoyed restoring vehicles and building from scratch his pride and joy Jeep. Janice loved Carl very much.

The visitation is from 3 – 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The Memorial Service is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Henry “Hank” Pryor, Jr. will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

