By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Mark your calendars:

· Thursday, April 17 beginning at 11:30 a.m. is our Free Lunch and Game Day here at the Senior Center. We wish to thank Eagle Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Hope for being our sponsors.

· Friday, April 25 beginning at noon is our Senior Social Carry-In Dinner. Please bring a covered dish to share. Main meat dish provided by Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc.

Changing Behaviors One Step at a Time Memory Care Sometimes, arguing, and refusing to follow directions, are the behaviors that accompany Alzheimer’s. Other times, the person is frustrated by feeling sick or without control over many aspects of their life, and takes these frustrations out on those around them, especially the caregiver. Remember, they are upset about the situation, not you. Sometimes we are not aware that our behaviors can affect other people’s behaviors. To be able to make changes in our interactions with others, we must try to improve on our behaviors one step at a time. Try these simple steps:

• Be generous with compliments. Do not wait for others to do significant accomplishments before you give them positive feedback. Say something nice whenever you catch them doing a good job, no matter how small.

• Be generous with your smiles. A smile can be encouraging for someone who is struggling to do a task and can foster self-esteem.

• Do not allow yourself to nurture negative thoughts. Try this trick: wear a rubber band on your wrist for a week. Snap it against your wrist whenever you catch yourself thinking unkind thoughts.

• Accept others for who they are and avoid being critical of them.

Safety Tips – More Light Helps – As people age, less light reaches the back of their eyes where they sense color and motion. Using 100-watt bulbs or higher makes things easier to see. (Don’t use bulbs that exceed the wattage rating on lamps and lighting fixtures, since this can present a fire hazard.) Put night-lights in the bedroom, bathroom, and hallways.

Ask your doctor for a referral to an occupational therapist who can help you devise other ways to prevent falls. Some solutions are easily installed and relatively cheap. Others may require professional help and more of an investment. If the plan is to stay in the home for many more years, an investment in safety and fall prevention may make that possible.

Note, a person with Alzheimer’s disease should have regular eye examinations because poor vision can contribute to confusion. These exams can also spot or detect other serious diseases, such as diabetes. Finding and treating symptoms early can prevent serious diseases from getting worse and leading to blindness. Tell the doctor of any medicines taken and also tell the doctor if there is a family history of glaucoma.

Just A Thought: “Kindness can transform someone’s dark moment with a blaze of light. You’ll never know how much your caring matters. Make a difference for another today.” ~Amy Leigh Mercree