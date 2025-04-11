Members of the 2025 Leadership Adams program are pictured at The Landing at Brush Creek on March 13, along with Leadership Adams board members. (Photo provided by Jeff Foster)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Leadership Adams invites alumni and community supporters to a special evening of connection, celebration, and inspiration at the 2025 Leadership Adams Alumni Dinner. This much-anticipated event will take place on Tuesday, April 22 from 6 – 8 p.m. at The Landing at Brush Creek, located at 1805 Waggoner Riffle Road in West Union.

The Leadership Adams program highlights the powerful role of leadership development in building a thriving community. The evening promises a warm, welcoming atmosphere featuring live music, gourmet grazing, and engaging conversation—all set against the beautiful backdrop of Brush Creek.

One of the highlights of the night will be a keynote address by Mr. Thane Maynard, Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, accompanied by his wife, Kathleen. Renowned for his dynamic storytelling and conservation efforts, Maynard is expected to deliver an inspiring message that resonates with the spirit of leadership and community engagement.

Tickets are available for $50 each, and alumni are encouraged to “Bring a Guest” to share in the celebration. To ensure your spot, purchase tickets or RSVP by April 15 at bigtickets.com/events/lc547/2025-leadership-adams-alumni-celebration.

The Leadership Adams Alumni Dinner is more than a social event—it’s an opportunity to reunite with old friends, expand your network, and reignite the spirit of leadership that fuels progress across Adams County. Whether you’re a recent graduate or part of the early cohorts, this gathering offers a chance to reflect on the program’s impact and look ahead to the future.

Leadership Adams continues its mission to improve the quality of life for all who live and work in Adams County by preparing individuals to take on leadership roles within their communities and organizations. With a strong focus on practical skill-building, civic engagement, and ongoing education, the program remains a cornerstone for local development.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate and support a program that helps shape the leaders of tomorrow—right here in Adams County.