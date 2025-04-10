News Release
Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2024.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.
Adams County
- Named to the President’s List: Manchester: Destiny Alexander, Madison Dunn; Peebles: Hayden Browning, Kelly Deardoff, Kaelyn Musser, Carson Reed, Ellie Stephens, Lily Trantow, Shaelin Trantow; Seaman: Victory Beckwith, Preston Call, Karlie Kennedy, Aulbrea Meade, Brooke Newman, Dalton Pence, Ainsley Thompson; West Union: Nathan Bayless, J Michael Grooms, Reagan Kersey, Olivia Lewis, Jayce Rothwell, Ashlah Staten, Maddison Tolle; Winchester: Kensley Cornette, Hannah Hesler, Emelia Holt, Alanna Mays, Cameron Mccann, Ronajhean Rebuta, Anna Shelton, Connor Young
- Named to the Dean’s List: Manchester: Kathryn Whited; Peebles: Serena Baucom, Vivian Gray, Dakota Pierce; Seaman: Shauna Brown, Wyatt Johnson, Taylor McIntire; West Union: Jace Cummings, Sydney Davis, John Glenn, Nevaeh Polley, Summer Stephenson, Shelbi Weakley; Winchester: Myla Erwin, McKinlee Thompson
Brown County
- Named to the President’s List: Fayetteville: Kellie Moore; Felicity: Brooklyn Manning; Georgetown: Sage Meranda, Glendy Ramos-Macario, Isabella Siegel; Lake Waynoka: Addilyn Hunter, Mason Murphy; Mt Orab: Jorden Dehaas, Isabella Ernst, Kendal Fightmaster, Christina Frye, Jordan Owens; Ripley: Callie Fultz, Lillian Gray; Russellville: Drew Dotson, Landon Koehler; Sardinia: Kilie Belcher, Elyssa Fussnecker, Gabrielle Lamb; West Union: Isabelle Kirk; Winchester: Kyle Berry, Paige Evans
- Named to the Dean’s List: Blanchester: Rylee Phelps; Fayetteville: Delanie Combs, James Sebastian; Georgetown: Lindsey Barber, Presley McFann; Hamersville: Esta Timmers, Amberlynn Whitaker; Mount Orab: Mylie Fleming, Brandon Lanning, Logan Maham, Mason Patten, Reece Phillips, Anthony Valle; Ripley: Gabrielle Ernst, Kailen Offutt; Russellville: Kayne Dotson, Rianna Ogden; Sardinia: Hunter Gould, William Hafer, Kayla Limpus, Cayden Wills; Williamsburg: Megan Meeker; Winchester: Emily Cox
Highland County
- Named to the President’s List: Greenfield: Emily Cox, Chandra Dean, Patrick Fout, Brian McNeil; Hillsboro: Keegan Anderson, Jessica Burrier, Katie Cook, Kimber Cooper, Meredith Dietrick, Caden Faust, Jobey Hattan, Adam Heizer, Blake Herdman, Janre Lerio, Gabrielle Nickell, Hannah Oyer, Ethan Parry, Bell Perkins, Ashley Siders, Alexis Swayne, James Throckmorton, Robert West, Sophia Wilmoth; Lynchburg: Tiana Cummings; Mount Orab: Abigail Miller
- Named to the Dean’s List: Greenfield: Logan Savage, Kiara Worthington; Hillsboro: Grace Allen, Gaven Brown, Jessica Carter, Kelsey Clark, Cecil Crabtree, Rylie Holland, Alexis Kennedy, Drew Kisling, Aidan Lemaster, Shyanna Linville, Brandon Ludwick, Ryan Ludwick, John Pegram, Hailey Phillips, Even Russell, Julia Stumpf, Sarah Sueflohn, Matthew Theobold; Leesburg: Nolan Campbell, Dow Moon; Lynchburg: Marissa Daniels, Kaleb Eden, Shane Ellerbeck, Dustin Hilliard, Wyatt Osborn, Mason Saylor