Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2024.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

With campus locations in Hillsboro and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers flexible scheduling with day, evening, online, and hybrid courses. To learn more, call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.

Adams County

Named to the President’s List: Manchester: Destiny Alexander, Madison Dunn; Peebles: Hayden Browning, Kelly Deardoff, Kaelyn Musser, Carson Reed, Ellie Stephens, Lily Trantow, Shaelin Trantow; Seaman: Victory Beckwith, Preston Call, Karlie Kennedy, Aulbrea Meade, Brooke Newman, Dalton Pence, Ainsley Thompson; West Union: Nathan Bayless, J Michael Grooms, Reagan Kersey, Olivia Lewis, Jayce Rothwell, Ashlah Staten, Maddison Tolle ; Winchester: Kensley Cornette, Hannah Hesler, Emelia Holt, Alanna Mays, Cameron Mccann, Ronajhean Rebuta, Anna Shelton, Connor Young

Brown County

Named to the President’s List: Fayetteville: Kellie Moore; Felicity: Brooklyn Manning; Georgetown: Sage Meranda, Glendy Ramos-Macario, Isabella Siegel; Lake Waynoka: Addilyn Hunter, Mason Murphy; Mt Orab: Jorden Dehaas, Isabella Ernst, Kendal Fightmaster, Christina Frye, Jordan Owens; Ripley: Callie Fultz, Lillian Gray; Russellville: Drew Dotson, Landon Koehler; Sardinia: Kilie Belcher, Elyssa Fussnecker, Gabrielle Lamb; West Union: Isabelle Kirk; Winchester: Kyle Berry, Paige Evans

Named to the Dean’s List: Blanchester: Rylee Phelps; Fayetteville: Delanie Combs, James Sebastian; Georgetown: Lindsey Barber, Presley McFann; Hamersville: Esta Timmers, Amberlynn Whitaker; Mount Orab: Mylie Fleming, Brandon Lanning, Logan Maham, Mason Patten, Reece Phillips, Anthony Valle; Ripley: Gabrielle Ernst, Kailen Offutt; Russellville: Kayne Dotson, Rianna Ogden; Sardinia: Hunter Gould, William Hafer, Kayla Limpus, Cayden Wills; Williamsburg: Megan Meeker; Winchester: Emily Cox

