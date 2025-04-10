By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

April 2 at the Vern Hawkins Invitational at Georgetown High School proved to be quite a memorable one for Manchester’s senior sprinter, Madison Dunn. In one evening, Dunn broke three Manchester High School track records and has the entire rest of the spring season to break them again.

Dunn set the school record in the 100 Meter Dash with her time at Georgetown of 12.56, breaking the previous mark of 12.90. She also set a new school record in the 200 Meter Dash, crossing the finish in a time of 25.76, breaking the previous record of 27.10. The third school record to fall was the 400 Meter Dash, where Dunn finished with a time of 1:00.88, breaking the previous record of 1:02.90.

According to her father Chris, who is also one of the Manchester track coaches, Madison started running in elementary school as part of the Manchester Little Pups cross-country team and continued to work very hard, training for track year-round with weights, plyometrics and running. She does all this in her senior year along with playing volleyball, being a member of the cheerleading squad and taking a full load of college courses.

“She set a goal two years ago to break the 200 meter,” said Chris. “Last year she set a goal to break the 400 meter. This year during indoor track, set a goal to break the 100 meter and then she managed to break them all the same night, at the first meet of the season.”

To help prepare for the spring track season, Madison ran indoor track this past winter, qualifying for the OATCCC Indoor State Championship meet in three events (60m, 200m and 400m dashes).

Next year, Madison plans to run track for Rio Grande University.