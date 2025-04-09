Norman Jay Miller, age 41, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday April 9, 2025, surrounded by his family, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 11, 1983 in West Union, Ohio, the son of Edwin and Linda (Shetler) Miller.

Norman was a farmer his entire life and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Norman is survived by his wife of 16 years, Dorothy (Chupp) Miller, whom he married on April 9, 2009; four children, Geneva Sue Miller, JoLinda Renae Miller, Austin Derick Miller, and Ethan Sean Miller; his mother and father, Edwin and Linda Miller; nine siblings, Ernie and Deborah Miller, Gary and Ada Miller, JoAnn and Eddie Yutzy, Galen and Karen Miller, Carolyn and Allen Keim, RoseAnn and Steven Yutzy, David and Elsie Miller and Sara and Mahlon Schlabach; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from afternoon until evening on Thursday April 10, 2025, and on Friday April 11, 2025, at the Wheat Ridge Community Building. Joel Miller will be officiating. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday April 12, 2025, and burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

