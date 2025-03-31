Emily Marie Bunn, 87 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at her residence.

Emily was born on September 27, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Norman and Emma (Wohlfarth) Friis. Emily worked as a farmer. In her free time, she enjoyed caring for her home and volunteering at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. She belonged to the Walkers and Talkers and was an accomplished artist. She was a longtime member of the Winchester United Methodist Church.

Emily is survived by her daughter, Hollie Bunn of Winchester; her sons, Ed (Angie) Bunn and Kirk (Paula) Bunn, both of Winchester and Brad (Michelle) Bunn of South Bend, Indiana; as well as her sister, Doris Grubb of Winchester. She will be dearly missed by her 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Bunn, whom she married on June 1, 1957, and who died on April 24, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tiffany.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, with Greg Roberts and Dan Pelzel officiating. A private graveside farewell will follow at the Winchester Cemetery.

The family kindly asks that you join them in a Celebration of Emily’s Life, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Winchester United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Come share a favorite memory of Emily. Food and drinks will be served.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Emily’s name to the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the National Alzheimer’s Association, 720 East Pete Rose Way, Suite 330, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Bradford-Sullivan Chapel).

