William “Bill” Polley, 88, of Winchester, passed away Friday, March 28, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 3, 1937 near Manchester, son of the late Harry and Mabel Leonard Polley. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 ½ years, Joyce Davis Polley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Polley; granddaughter, Amber Cantrell; sisters, Alice Polley, Mary Burton and Ann Chamblin; and his brothers, Donald and Wayne Polley.

Bill was a member of the Winchester CCCU Church. He retired from Dayco Corporation as a Sales Forecaster and was a dairy farmer. He was an avid collector of diecast Oliver Tractors, Hess Trucks and Chevrolet El Caminos. Bill loved going antiquing and was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Christopher (Melissa) Polley, Pamela (Dale) Jackson, Mark (Miriam) Polley, Scott (Debbie) Polley, Sheila (Ray) Cantrell, Todd (Brandi) Polley and Darren (Ashley) Polley; 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at the Winchester CCCU Church, 1540 Tri-County Rd., Winchester. Another visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 3 at the church. Pastors Chris Johnson and Dan Harrison will officiate. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.