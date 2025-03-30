SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Mercedes Barlow
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Billy and Christina Barlow
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
I can be active and have fun
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting stressed about not being able to do something
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The cheer competitions
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Zach Bryan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Fiji
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Inside Out 2”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Full House
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Walking
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mi Camino
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Maddie Dunn
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a Neonatologist