SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Mercedes Barlow

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Billy and Christina Barlow

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

I can be active and have fun

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting stressed about not being able to do something

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

The cheer competitions

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Zach Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Fiji

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Inside Out 2”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Full House

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Walking

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mi Camino

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Maddie Dunn

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a Neonatologist