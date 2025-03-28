By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

From The Tribune online – Senior Citizens in Rural Areas Facing Healthcare Crisis

A silent crisis is unfolding in rural areas, where the elderly are struggling to access basic healthcare. Left behind by migrating families and neglected by an overburdened healthcare system, rural elders are battling chronic illnesses, frailty, and loneliness with little to no support.

Despite advancements in urban healthcare, rural elders remain largely invisible. They face chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and arthritis, often undiagnosed due to inadequate healthcare access. Poor nutrition, low awareness, and limited medical intervention exacerbate their situation.

The absence of specialized geriatric care, financial constraints, and mobility issues leave many elderly individuals without proper treatment. As a result, they are forced to rely on ineffective home remedies or unqualified practitioners. Mental health is also a significant concern, with loneliness and depression prevalent among rural elders.

Conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s often go unrecognized, further adding to the emotional toll on the elderly. Financial insecurity severely limits their access to medical care, making treatment a luxury that many cannot afford.

Transforming geriatric care in rural areas is essential. A large segment of the elderly population lacks access to basic services such as eyeglasses, cataract surgeries, and routine medical checks. Furthermore, services like diabetes check-ups, ECGs, blood pressure checks, and expert consultations are largely unavailable, contributing to the worsening of chronic conditions.

Meaningful change requires a multi-faceted approach, including strengthening geriatric services, leveraging telemedicine, and deploying mobile health units to reach remote areas. Awareness initiatives, financial aid programs, and policy-level interventions must collaborate to support the aging population.

The time for action is now. By uniting government bodies, healthcare providers, and community organizations, we can ensure that aging in rural areas is no longer synonymous with neglect.

To address this crisis, the government must prioritize the development of geriatric care infrastructure in rural areas. This includes establishing specialized geriatric care centers, training healthcare professionals in geriatric care, and promoting awareness about the importance of elderly care.

Additionally, community-based initiatives can play a crucial role in supporting rural elders. Volunteer programs, support groups, and community-based care services can help address the social and emotional needs of elderly individuals in rural areas.

Just A Thought: “The call of spring seems to be louder, sweeter, more siren-like, than ever before. The longing to get closer to nature, fills the heart. O mächtig ist der Griff der Wanderlust!” ~M.F. Canfield, “Die Wanderlust,” To‑Morrow, June 1905