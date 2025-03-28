By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After an outstanding multi-sport high school career, North Adams senior Katelynn Boerger has chosen her sport and her college where she will continue her athletic and academic careers. In a ceremony held in the NAHS gymnasium on March 12, Boerger inked her name to a letter of intent to become a member of the Shawnee State women’s volleyball program for the upcoming fall season.

Though she excelled in numerous sports in high school, Boerger has volleyball credentials that are hard to match. In her four-year varsity career, the Lady Devils were 51-1 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference, winning three gold ball trophies in that span. Boerger is a two-time SHAC Volleyball Player of the Year who also received All-District and All-Ohio recognition. Now she takes that talent to the Shawnee State program. She finished her career with 1,026 kills as one of the most powerful hitters in southeast Ohio.

“I looked at a couple of different places but it just came down to being close enough to the community that I can still be involved and also I just felt really comfortable with Shawnee as a place that I could play in,” said Boerger on signing day. “I’m not quite sure yet what my role next season will be but I know that whatever position I’m given I will just try to play it to the best of my ability for my team, not only on the court but off the court too.”

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the March 26 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!