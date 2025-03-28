Staff Report

Ryan Applegate, editorial reporter for The People’s Defender, recently shared his expertise with two groups in Adams County, offering valuable insights into the world of journalism and how it impacts local communities. On March 14, Applegate visited the Service Careers class at West Union Elementary School, where he introduced students to the day-to-day realities of working as a newspaper reporter.

During his visit, Applegate discussed the critical role of writing and photography in journalism, emphasizing how both elements work together to tell compelling stories. In addition to the creative side of the profession, he also explored the financial aspects of the newspaper business. Applegate spoke about the importance of advertising and funding in sustaining a local newspaper, explaining how these elements help keep newspapers running and able to serve the community.

A week later, on March 21, Applegate visited the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center (CTC) for the 2025 Adams County 4-H Officer Training. During this session, he spoke with 4-H officers about how they can apply journalistic skills within their local 4-H clubs. The conversation focused on how these young leaders could serve as reporters and historians for their clubs, documenting events and activities, and preserving the history of their 4-H experiences.

Applegate’s visit to both West Union Elementary School and the 4-H Officer Training left a lasting impression on students and 4-H officers alike. It provided them with a deeper understanding of how local journalism operates and how they can use storytelling to preserve the histories of their communities.

Applegate’s commitment to educating the next generation of journalists and community leaders highlights the importance of local news and the skills needed to maintain it. His visit encouraged both students and 4-H officers to think critically about their role in documenting their world and preserving stories for future generations.