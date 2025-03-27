By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Following the overwhelming success of its inaugural concert, “Let There Be Peace”, the chamber choir Voices of Appalachia is preparing for its highly anticipated spring performance. Under the direction of Dr. Brandon Stroup, the ensemble will present “In All Things Love” on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. at the West Union Presbyterian Church.

Since its formation in late 2024, Voices of Appalachia has rapidly gained recognition for its high-caliber performances and commitment to musical excellence. The choir, which began as a vision to bring professional-level choral music to Adams County, has grown steadily, adding 11 new members since its debut concert. With a diverse ensemble of adult singers and advanced high school students, the choir has become a vibrant musical force in the region, drawing interest from both performers and audiences alike.

In a recent conversation with Ben Cole, a member of the choir, he shared his thoughts on what makes Voices of Appalachia unique. “I was drawn to it for a few reasons, one being that I rarely get the chance to do choral singing (I have a collegiate background in choral music) and the other being that it is in Adams County, my childhood home,” he said. “This choir has a very strong sense of community, more than I’ve ever experienced before. I have made several friends through choir and reconnected with some friends from the past!” Ben emphasized the professional atmosphere Dr. Stroup fosters, noting that the choir treats rehearsals like a professional ensemble rather than a class, with an emphasis on individual responsibility and preparation.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the March 26 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!