The state hatchery truck stocked 600 rainbow trout into Adams Lake on Friday morning, March 14. The trout averaged 11 to 12 inches and weighed nearly a pound. (Photos by Tom Cross)

By 9 a.m. the hatchery truck had arrived at Adams Lake State Park with rainbow trout aboard to a group of waiting anglers that lined the banks on a beautiful Friday morning. It didn’t take long to release the 600 trout after their short trip from the Kincaid State Fish Hatchery in Pike Conty.

The trout averaged 11 to 12 inches and weighed up to a pound. Anglers had quick success that morning, by 10 a.m. several anglers had already reached their five-fish limit. The trout preferred corn kernels and power bait about 10-12 inches under a bobber. In years past Adams Lake had received 1,800 trout, and the lake was scheduled to be dropped off the stocking list but Adams Lake was added back to the list but at a much-reduced number of stocked trout. The fishing should last a couple of weeks.

More trout will be stocked locally at Shawnee State Park for the Shawnee Trout Derby on April 26 at both Roosevelt Lake and Turkey Creek Lake.

Ohio Wild Turkey Season opens April 19 and runs through May 18 in the south zone. Youth season is a week earlier, April 12-13. Bag limit is one bearded bird.

Fishing is good in Ohio when ODNR awarded 10,284 Fish Ohio pins in 2024. Fish Ohio recognizes outstand catches by Ohio Anglers. Twenty-six different species of fish are eligible for a Fish Ohio pin and certificate. Size requirements can be found in the back page of the 2025 Fishing Regulations. I myself received a Fish Ohio pin from a sauger I caught from the Ohio River at Manchester Island. Some of the top lakes locally are Rocky Fork for largemouth bass and Caesar Creek for both saugeye and crappie.

On page eight of the 2025/26 Ohio Fishing Regulations regarding Ohio River Regulations the reciprocal fishing license agreement between Kentucky and Ohio concerning the waters of the Ohio River has expired and is no longer in effect. Sources tell me that the Kentucky legislature has to renew the agreement that permits Ohio resident anglers fish the Ohio River and the Ohio River shoreline from the Kentucky side. Likewise with Kentucky anglers that fish from the Ohio shoreline of the Ohio River.

Until the reciprocal agreement is renewed between Ohio and Kentucky, Ohio anglers fishing the Ohio River in a boat or from the Kentucky shoreline will need a Kentucky non-resident fishing license. I was informed it could likely be 2026 before the reciprocal fishing license agreement between Kentucky and Ohio is back in effect. So far only warning tickets have been issued.