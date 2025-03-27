News Release

Using the Post-Professional Occupational Therapy Doctorate (PP-OTD) program to expand his skillset, Logan Fields is a three-time graduate from Shawnee State University. With seven years of experience in the field of Occupational Therapy, he saw the opportunity to pursue an advanced degree as a way to refine his skills for his current role in higher education.

“I pursued my doctorate to expand my knowledge in occupational therapy and enhance my leadership skills,” said Fields, a graduate of West Union High School.

After earning his Bachelor of Science and Master of Occupational Therapy from SSU, Fields worked as an occupational therapist for five years before turning his talents to higher education. He is currently an Assistant Professor and Academic Fieldwork Coordinator for the Occupational Therapy program at Wilmington College.

“I transitioned into higher education to shape the next generation of occupational therapists,” he said.

Providing a flexible online format for coursework, Fields like many others found himself able to balance being a working professional with being a full-time student in the PP-OTD program. While completing his degree, he enjoyed spending time with his family while they explored the outdoors and traveled. The program also allowed Fields to choose his own pace for the coursework, which can be completed in as little as 16 months.

The PP-OTD program is unique in the state of Ohio and offers a career-focused curriculum for students to advance their career as an evidence-based practitioner and deepen their understanding of occupational justice and the influence of policy on practice.

To learn more about the Post-Professional Occupational Therapy Doctorate at Shawnee State University, visit shawnee.edu/otd.