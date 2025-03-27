NA’s Rothwell Boys POY, McCormick COY

The North Adams Green Devils finished in first place in Division I of the SHAC with a record of 13-0.

The North Adams Lady Devils finished in fst place in Division I of the SHAC with a record of 12-1

2024-25 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Coach Of the Year Austin McCormick (North Adams) and Player of the Year Jayce Rothwell (North Adams). (Photo provided by the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

2024-25 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Girls Coach Of the Year Tori Rummel (Fayetteville) and Player of the Year Ryley Kleemeyer (Fayetteville).(Photo provided by the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

The 2024 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference Team. Front row, from left, Alex Bradshaw (Fayetteville), Denver Clinton (Lynchburg-Clay), Charlie Coffman (Fayetteville), Parker Hayslip (Manchester), Logan McIntosh (Fairfield), Carson Osborne (North Adams) and Carson Reed (Peebles): Back row, from left, Zander Roades (Whiteoak), Braylan Roberts (Manchester), Jayce Rothwell (North Adams), Breestin Schweickart (North Adams), Brody Smith (Fairfield), Braxton Vance (Eastern Brown), Kade Walkup (Eastern Brown), and Connor Young (North Adams). Not pictured: Grady Barber (Eastern Brown). (Photo provided by the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In ceremonies held on Sunday, March 23 at Peebles High School, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference handed out its postseason awards for the 2024-25 girls and boys basketball seasons. The All-Conference teams are voted on by the coaches and represent their choices as the best performers in the conference over the past season.

As far as the four Adams County schools were concerned, four girls and seven boys were named to the All-Conference squads as well as the county having a SHAC Coach of the Year.

For the girls, the North Adams Lady Devils, champions of the big school division, placed a pair of players on the All-SHAC Team – seniors Katelynn Boerger and Tatum Grooms. Boerger was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, putting up 13.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Grooms finished her high school career with a season average of 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 steals.

From Peebles, senior Abigail Smalley was named All-Conference, bringing to the table a season stat line of 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and a free throw percentage of 70.2%.

West Union sophomore Madison Stout earned All-SHAC recognition by putting up season stats of 9.1 points per game, and nearly averaging a double double with 8.3 rebounds per contest. Stout also dished out 3.4 assists per game along with 3.0 steals.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the March 26 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call 937-544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!