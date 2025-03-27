Submitted News

The Jefferson Alumni, Blue Creek, Ohio, will be awarding the Heinz Phipps Memorial Scholarship, the May Family Scholarship, Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships, two Ron & Ruth Lykins Scholarships, Jefferson Alumni Scholarships, one Dr. James & Suzanne Branham Scholarship and two David Brown Memorial Scholarships and new in 2025 is the James V. Hazelbaker Memorial Scholarship. All scholarships awarded will be for $1,000.

The Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships, the Ron & Ruth Lykins Scholarships, and the Dr. James & Suzanne Branham Scholarship were initiated by Ron Lykins and his late wife Ruth. The Dr. James & Suzanne Branham Scholarship is funded by Ron Lykins and the Armstrong & Lykins Scholarships are funded by Ron and Armstrong Family members.

The Jefferson Alumni Scholarships are funded by generous contributions from Jefferson Alumni members, friends, or their family members. The David Brown Memorial Scholarships are funded by his brothers Phil and Tom. The Heinz Phipps Memorial Scholarship was initiated and is funded by his brother, Corbett & Carol. The May Family Scholarship was initiated and is funded by Jeff May in memory of his parents and in honor and memory of his siblings. The James V. Hazelbaker Memorial Scholarship was initiated and is funded by his daughters, Angela, Jaime and Rachael. Jim was a 1967 graduate and used his tech and photography skills to preserve many photos and records for the Jefferson Alumni.

To be eligible for any of the scholarships, the applicant must be a direct descendant of a Jefferson High School graduate. One submission is all that is necessary to be considered for any of the scholarships.

Applications must be received either by mail, email or scheduled hand-delivery by the last Friday in April (April 25). The applicant should include the following information:

1. A written narrative of one to two pages outlining personal plans, where he/she will attend college or technical/trade school, a summary of school activities, accomplishments, awards and community service and why the applicant needs the scholarship. Do Not Exceed 2 pages, summarize.

2. Include a headshot photo suitable for publication.

3. Include official high school transcript.

4. Include high school attendance record for grade nine to the present and ACT or SAT score report, if not included on transcript.

5. List the name, address, and phone or email where applicant may be contacted and the names and contact information for your mother and father.

6. Include the name and year of graduation, if known, of the Jefferson High School graduate who is related directly to the applicant.

Please complete and mail or email scholarship information so it is received no later than Friday, April 25, 2025 to: Linda Stepp, 13370 State Route 136, Winchester, OH 45697 or at lindajstepp@gmail.com.

Members of the Armstrong family and/or Alumni Officers will review applications and may request a phone or personal interview of the applicants and will then select and notify the recipients. Scholarships will be awarded to the recipients in person at the Jefferson Alumni meeting which is scheduled the afternoon of Saturday, May 24. Note: Applications must be received by April 25 by mail, email or scheduled hand-delivery to be considered.

Unfortunately, all applicants may not be awarded a scholarship. Funding decisions will be final and based on the applicant’s written narrative, high school record, demonstrated need, and being a direct descendant of a Jefferson High School graduate.