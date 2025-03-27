The North Adams Library recently had two interesting programs. Families enjoyed a delightful Teatime Storytime, where preschoolers listened to stories, sang songs, and had a tea party. We also welcomed Author Ryan Southworth for an engaging visit, where he shared insights about his work and connected with readers. Thank you to everyone who joined us for these wonderful programs.

By Julia McCane-Knox

Looking for fun and engaging activities? Your local libraries have you covered! Join us for lively Book Clubs or grab a Take-Home Craft Kit. Bring your little ones to themed Storytimes, enjoy a movie or create herbal-scented soap! With something for everyone, don’t miss out — mark your calendar and join the fun!

The Peebles Library Book Club has been rescheduled to Monday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. Discover new stories, share your thoughts, and enjoy great conversation. This month, you will dive into “The Bourbon King” by Bob Batchelor, a gripping true-crime story filled with intrigue and history.

If you enjoy crafting, the Manchester Library has something special for you. From April 1 to April 30, you can pick up a Take-Home Craft Kit designed for your age group, whether you’re a child, teen, or adult. Each kit comes with all the supplies and instructions you need to complete a creative project at home. No registration is necessary — just stop by and grab a kit while supplies last. This program is a great way to unwind and explore your artistic side at your own pace.

For those with little ones, Storytime at the library is a wonderful way to introduce them to the magic of books, music, and creativity. At the North Adams Library, Violin Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 1. Your child will enjoy delightful songs, an engaging craft, and entertaining stories that bring the joy of music to life.

The fun continues at the Peebles Library, where Turtle Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2. Your little one will love singing, crafting, and listening to engaging tales centered around turtles.

If unicorns spark your child’s imagination, don’t miss Unicorn Storytime at the Manchester Library at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2 and again at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 3. Your child will sing enchanting songs, create a unicorn craft, and listen to “You Don’t Want a Unicorn” by Ame Dyckman. The magic continues at the West Union Library with another Unicorn Storytime at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 3. This time, children will listen to “Itty Bitty Kitty Corn” by Shannon Hale while enjoying similar unicorn-themed fun.

For a relaxing and entertaining afternoon, head to the Peebles Library on Saturday, April 5 from 1 – 3 p.m. to enjoy a movie. Bring your family or friends, grab some popcorn and drinks, and settle in for a fun film. This event is the perfect way to unwind after a busy week.

If you’re looking for a unique hands-on activity, visit the North Adams Library on Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. for an herbal-scented soap-making workshop. You will learn how to create your own soap balls using natural ingredients, blending creativity with self-care. All materials will be provided, making this a great opportunity to learn a new skill while enjoying a relaxing and rewarding experience.

With so many exciting events happening, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at your local libraries. Whether you’re eager to discuss a compelling book, craft at home, explore stories with your child, watch a movie, or create something with your hands, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to connect, learn, and have fun. Make sure to mark your calendar and take advantage of these fantastic events! Contact the library for more information. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.