By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

West Union High School opened its doors to the public on March 19 for the 2025 All-County Arts & Music Festival, a beloved annual tradition that celebrates the artistic and musical talents of students from Manchester, North Adams, Peebles and West Union High Schools. The evening drew families, educators and supporters from across Adams County, as students showcased months of work in both the visual and performing arts.

Coordinated by longtime festival organizer Janice Day, the event featured a visual arts exhibition, a reception, a band concert, and a choir performance. “We have an incredible group of students every year that show their talent at the art show,” Day shared. “I think this is one of the best places to come and get a taste of not only one way students are talented, but this way, it’s visual and musical arts together.” She credited the dedicated team of teachers who guide students throughout the school year, preparing projects and musical pieces long before the spotlight.

The art show filled the halls of West Union High School with creativity, featuring students from all four schools.

From Manchester High School, presenting artists included Eliana Applegate, Chloe Freeman, Jesse Morrison, Natalie Mayers, Gabby Applegate, Peyton Hansinger, Kayden Grooms, Brayden Roberts, Madison Dunn, Brooklyn Lucas, Kendall Lockett, Elijah Lloyd, Joseph Lutz, and Rylie Young.

North Adams High School was represented by Reese Armstrong, Dekota McIntosh, Jacinda Fuson, Natalie Regan, Abby Palmer, Megan Regan, Mya Scales, Sierra Scales, Benny Schweickart, Emma Thatcher, Avery Stephens, Carly Waller, Jowey Stephens, Payton Wheeler, Morgan Wheeler, and Tristan Young.

