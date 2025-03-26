By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

An Adams County jury has found Tabitha Johnson guilty of Tampering with Evidence and Obstructing Justice in connection to the tragic double homicide that occurred on March 28, 2024 in Manchester, Ohio. The guilty verdict was reached after a trial held before Judge Brett M. Spencer in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tyler Cantrell, presented compelling evidence that Johnson had deliberately interfered with the investigation into the fatal shooting that claimed the lives of James Shoemaker and Sharon Kay Monzingo, while also seriously injuring Ryan Roach. According to the prosecution, Johnson’s actions were crucial in hindering law enforcement’s ability to fully investigate the incident. Johnson’s defense, represented by Attorney Anthony Baker, argued for an acquittal under Criminal Rule 29, but the motion was overruled by Judge Spencer. Following deliberations, the jury found Johnson guilty on both charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

The verdict marks a significant moment in a case that has deeply affected the local community in Manchester, a small town where the impact of the tragedy has reverberated throughout. In addition to the charges against Tabitha Johnson, her husband, David Johnson, has already entered a guilty plea to multiple serious charges in connection with the same incident. On March 7, 2025, David Johnson admitted to voluntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, attempted aggravated murder, and felonious assault. His guilty plea was the result of extensive negotiations involving the families of the victims and the surviving victim, Roach.

