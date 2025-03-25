March is Social Work Month

March is Social Work Month! During this month, we recognize the many dedicated social workers in our region who devote their professional life to serving others. Social workers help individuals cope with and address challenges in their life. They help people of all ages and advocate for the well-being of all they work with. Whether it be adopting a child, dealing with a terminal illness, preventing and treating mental health disorders, or providing case management to coordinate services to help a person remain in their home, social workers can cover a wide range of duties.

According to the National Association of Social Workers, the six core values of social work are: service, social justice, dignity and worth of a person, importance of human relationships, integrity, and competence. These values very closely align with those of the AAA7: Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Diversity, and Empathy. Social Workers with the AAA7 wear many different hats and take on a variety of roles including advocate, assessor, case manager, consultant, information sharer, and referrer. Social workers conduct these functions for the many programs available through the Agency that provide individuals with assistance to support independent living in their own home through long-term care home and community-based services. Social workers recommend and refer these individuals to services like personal care/homemaking, adult day care, assisted living, home repair, transportation, home-delivered meals, and client advocacy to help them remain safely and independently as possible in their home or community. They are experts in helping to support individuals wherever they are in life.

This year, the theme for Social Work Month is “Social Work: Compassion + Action”. We want to acknowledge all social workers for the tremendous work they do. We appreciate your compassion and the actions you take every day for the well-being of others. At the AAA7, we are especially thankful for the hard work and dedication of our social workers. We appreciate all you do!

