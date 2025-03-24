Bobby Wayne Hall, age 88 of Miamisburg, Ohio and St Petersburg, Florida, passed away February 21, 2025 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Bobby was born April 16,1936 in Jenkins, Kentucky to the late Arthur Hall and Zella Mae (Franklin) Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 30 years, Connie L Hall; and a sister, Janice Hall Megill.

Bobby is survived by one son, Bill J. Robinson (Susie); a step-son, Ronald Murphy (Tammy); one brother, James A. Hall (Carma); two sisters, Bette Jane Taylor (Jim) and Eva Jean Rebele; two grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; five great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bob served in the U.S. Army. He retired from General Telephone Co. and owned Two Bobs Country Club Bar in Miamisburg, Ohio for many years. Bob loved cars and owned many through the years. He loved the sunshine and boating, playing Rook cards, western movies, car races, and especially his family. Bob had many family pictures throughout his home and was always happy to show them. He had this wonderful memory for numbers and knew all the family’s birthdays and how old everyone was. He was a great brother and friend.

Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Cemetery. Miamisburg, Ohio.

A memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held in June, date to be announced. Services are entrusted to Gerhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made at Two Bob’s Bar for the local food pantry or please send a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

