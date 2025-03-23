February 2025

T-Burgs Diner, West Union, Ohio, 2/7/25: Observed taking too long for warm water to come out of hand sink. Water needs to warm up quicker for sanitation. Observed cook wearing same gloves throughout entire inspection. Gloves need to be changed regularly once completing a task for food safety. Observed hand sink without wall to protect storage containers. Wall should be installed around hand sink to protect storage containers and food prep areas. Observed plastic single-use containers being used to hold food in warmer. Only use heat resistant containers in warmer for food safety.

Taste of China, West Union, Ohio, 2/7/25: Observed eggs stored above veggies in walk-in cooler. Eggs should be stored under veggies at all times for food safety. Observed food storage buckets dirty. Buckets need to be cleaned more frequently for food safety. Observed water for rice scoop storage well water not hot. Scoop should be stored in water 135 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for food safety. Observed microwave interior peeling. Microwave needs to be replaced for food safety. Observed chest freezer lid damaged. Lid needs to be repaired/replaced for food safety. Observed shelves in walk-in cooler with dirty build-up. Shelves need to be cleaned more frequently for food safety and sanitation. Carpets also need deep cleaned. Observed ansil system spray nozzles wrapped in aluminum foil and dirty. Nozzles can not have foil and need cleaned for food safety.

Speedway, West Union, Ohio, 2/27/25: Checked cold holding temps, hot holding temps of food on roller grill, date marking, temp logs, walk-in freezer. Roller food temped at 137-150 degrees Fahrenheit. Food on roller grill replaced every four hours. Food in cooler date marked for prep time and discard time.

Giovanni’s Pizza, West Union, Ohio, 2/27/25: Observed 2 of the 3 cooler doors fixed/replaced. Will follow up to make sure last door is fixed/replaced.

Cruiser’s Diner, Seaman, Ohio, 2/20/25: Observed gloves not changed when required. After handing raw foods, gloves should be changed. Correct process today for food safety. Observed disinfectant used on dishes/food contact surfaces. This chemical is not made to be used on food contact surfaces. Correct process today for food safety. Observed cooling done incorrectly. Cooling should be done with ice bath or ice wand. Correct procedures today for food safety. Observed gap along back door. Door should be sealed today for pest control and sanitation. Observed in-use cloths stored in counter or in water. Cloths should be stored in sanitizer water. Correct today for sanitation. Observed white freezer seal damaged. The seal should be replaced today for food safety. Observed no chlorine test strips. Operator should acquire chlorine test strips today to ensure proper concentration of sanitizer. Observed no light fixture above dishwasher and light above prep sink not working. Lights should be repaired today for safety and sanitation.

Pop’s Pizza, Winchester, Ohio, 2/13/25: Observed top pizza oven dirty and warmer lights dirty. Oven and warmer should be cleaned today and at an interval to prevent build up. Correct for food safety. Observed cooler and freezer seals damaged. The seals should be replaced today for food safety and sanitation. Observed restroom door opening into kitchen. The door should be made to be self-closing. Correct today for sanitation.

Mama’s Coffee House, Winchester, Ohio, 2/13/25: Observed no vomit/diarrhea clean-up kit. Owner needs to acquire kit today for facility sanitation. Observed panini press with large amount of build-up on press. The unit needs a deep clean. Correct today for food safety. Observed storage containers on floor upstairs. The containers need to be kept at least 6” off floor. Correct today for food safety and pest control. Observed mop sink not sealed. Sink should be sealed to wall. Correct today for facility sanitation. Observed significant amount ice built up in walk-in freezer. Unit shall be repaired by next inspection for safety. Observed mop not hung to dry. Mops should hang for sanitation. Observed walk-in cooler at 1 footcandle. The minimum is 10 footcandles. Correct today for facility sanitation and safety.

Mexico En Tu Casa, Seaman, Ohio, 2/13/25: Observed food not covered front cooler. Containers should be covered today and maintain for food safety. Observed no chlorine test strips. Owners need to acquire bleach test strips to ensure proper concentration. Observed floor upstairs not sealed. Floor should be sealed by next inspection for food safety. Observed limited lighting in walk-in cooler. Owner should have 10 footcandles in cooler. Correct for safety and sanitation.

Monarch Meadows, Seaman, Ohio, 2/11/25: Observed several cracked lids. The lids should be discarded today for food safety and sanitation. Observed no test strips or thermometer to check temperature of sanitizer in dishwasher. Staff should acquire test strips or thermometer to check temp of dishwasher. Correct for sanitation.

Abby’s Place, Peebles, Ohio, 2/11/25: Observed pies and jello uncovered in cooler. Food needs to be covered today and maintained for food safety. Observed unlabeled chemical bottle. Chemicals need to be labeled with common name. Correct today and maintain for safety. Observed cooling done in plastic containers on counter. Cooling needs to be done by ice bath. Correct today for food safety. Observed clean utensils stored with handles upright. Utensils should be stored with handles upright. Correct today for safety. Observed shelved in cooler peeling/rusted. The shelves need deep cleaned or repaired. Correct for food safety. Observed no backflow at mop sink. Vacuum breaker needs installed at mop sink.

Yoder’s Bakery and Furniture, Seaman, Ohio, 2/12/25: Observed no vomit/diarrhea clean-up kit. Operator needs to acquire kit today for sanitation. Observed no date marking on lunchmeat. Once opened, lunchmeat and opened products need to be marked with seven (7) day discard date. Correct today for food safety. Observed products not labeled with ingredients, sub-ingredients or allergens. Correct by next inspection for food safety. Observed boxes on floor. Food and products need to be at least 6” off floor. Correct today for safety. Observed whisks damaged to large mixer. The whisks should be replaced today for food safety. Observed floor peeling/chipping throughout facility. Owner has acquired new products. Correct by next inspection.

Adams County Senior Nutritional Program, Seaman, Ohio, 2/20/25: Observed no vomit/diarrhea clean-up kit. Operator needs to acquire kit today for facility sanitation.

Thompson Wallingford Post 0594, Peebles, Ohio, 2/12/25: Observed ice machine with pink/black build-up. The ice machine needs to be cleaned today and maintained at an interval to prevent build up. Correct for food safety. Observed no date marking. Once opened or prepped food needs to be marked seven (7) day discard date. Correct by follow-up inspection. Observed lights in kitchen not covered/capped. The lights need to be capped/covered or shatter resistant. Correct today for safety and sanitation.

Sammie’s Pizza, Manchester, Ohio, 2/19/25: Observed prepped food not date marked. If food is kept longer than 24 hours it needs to be marked with seven (7) day discard date. Correct for food safety. Observed nonfood contact surface chemical used on food contact surfaces. Staff should only use approved chemicals on food contact surface. If putting chemical in smaller container, mark with common name. Correct for food safety.

BeeKay Sweets, Peebles, Ohio, 2/14/25: Observed kitchen hand sink blocked. The hand sink should remain accessible at all times. Correct and maintain for sanitation. Observed outdated canned goods and box mixes. Staff should go through products and discard outdated items. Correct for food safety. Observed cooling done incorrectly. Food needs to be cooled with ice bath. Shallow bath or ice wand. Staff need to correct processes today for food safety. Observed food on floor in walk-in freezer. Food needs to be kept at least 6” off floor. Correct by follow-up inspection. Observed in-use cloths not stored in sanitizer water. In-use cloths need to be kept in sanitizer water. Correct today for food safety and sanitation. Observed dishes not rinsed. Dishes need to be washed, rinsed, then sanitized, then dried. Staff needs to change practices today for sanitation. Observed chlorine test strips. Facility uses quat. Owner should acquire quat strips. Correct today to ensure proper sanitizer concentration. Observed mold on containers of food in walk-in cooler. If using, containers need to be cleaned today. Otherwise, containers need to be discarded. Correct for food safety. Observed several floor tiles cracked/damaged. The tiles need to be repaired or replaced by next inspection. Correct for safety and sanitation. Observed clutter throughout facility. Owner needs to clean or reorganize by next inspection for sanitation and pest control.

Giovanni’s Pizza, Peebles, Ohio, 2/14/25: Observed comp freezer lid in disrepair. The lid or unit needs to be repaired or replaced today for food safety and sanitation. Correct by follow-up date. Observed drain along floor in restroom leaking. The drain should be repaired today for safety. Observed restroom door opening into kitchen, not self-closing. The door should be made to be self-closing. Correct today for facility sanitation.

Smoking J’s BBQ, Winchester, Ohio, 2/13/25: Observed no sanitizer in mechanical dishwasher. Unit should be serviced today. Until unit is corrected, staff needs to use 3-bay sink set up. Correct for sanitization. Observed cooling done incorrectly. Cooling should be done with ice bath, shallow pans, or ice wand. Correct procedures today for food safety.

American Legion Veterans Club, Manchester, Ohio, 2/19/25: Observed raw eggs above RTE foods. Raw food needs to be stored below RTE foods. Correct today and maintain for food safety. Observed thawing done on counter. Thawing should be done in cooler, part of cooking process or in microwave for immediate use. Correct for food safety.

Tomahawk Pizza, Peebles, Ohio, 2/14/25: Observed can opener with metal shavings. Can opener should be cleaned today and maintained at an interval that prevents build-up. Observed in-use cloths not stored in sanitizer water. Cloths need to be kept in sanitizer water for safety and sanitation. Observed air fryer basket dirt to sight and touch. Basket needs to be cleaned today and maintained for food safety. Observed floor shipping/peeling. The floor should be redone as soon as possible for sanitation.

Hesler’s Catering Service, West Union, Ohio, 2/19/25: Observed no thermometer in cooler. Thermometer should be put in cooler today for food safety.

Mi Camino Real, West Union, Ohio, 2/5/25: Observed food in stand-up freezer and on prep tables uncovered. Food needs to be covered for food safety. Observed staff not changing gloves when cooking. Observed cook handle raw chicken, then handle ready-to-eat food with same glove. Staff needs to change gloves more frequently or after 1 task for food safety. Observed cabbage in cooler with brown liquid dripped onto it. Make sure if something is dripped on by known liquid to throw away food that was dripped on. Observed unlabeled bucket of sugar under drink machine. Food needs to be properly labeled for food safety. Observed rodent droppings under pop machine cabinet. Owner needs to contact pest controller about rodents in facility for food safety and sanitation. Observed ceiling tiles with leaks. Source of leak needs to be found and repaired, then ceiling tile needs replaced for sanitation. Observed vents need cleaned and cabinet under pop machine needs cleaned for food safety and sanitation. Observed food cooling on counter which is improper cooling method. Food needs to be cooled via ice bath or ice wand prior to putting it in cooler for food safety.

ALS Peebles, Peebles, Ohio, 2/19/25: Observed cooling done on counter. Staff need to use ice bath or ice wands. Correct today for food safety. Observed staff using latex gloves. Staff should only use vinyl, poly, or nitrile gloves. Maintain for food safety. Observed floor peeling and not smooth. The floor should be replaced by next inspection. Manager stated facility will be having a remodel done. Correct for sanitation and safety. Observed limited lighting in facility. The stock room needs to be at 10-20 footcandles. During remodel light needs to be replaced.

Gold Star Chili, Seaman, Ojio, 2/10/25: Observed in-use utensils not washed every 4 hours. The utensils shall be washed or replaced every 4 hours or as needed. Correct today. Observed unlabeled white product. White and clear products should be labeled with common name. Correct today for food safety. Observed back door with gap along bottom. The door needs to be sealed today for pest control. Observed hole in wall by dining hostess station. Hole should be filled today for pest control. Observed walk-in cooler handle missing, handle on large prep cooler missing and lids on bun steamer damaged. Damaged equipment should be repaired or replaced today for safety and sanitation. Observed 3-bay sink faucet leaking. The faucet should be repaired or replaced today for safety and sanitation. Observed property along dumpster and grease dumpster with trash and runoff. The area needs to be cleaned and redone to prevent further contamination. Observed vent above the hot table with significant amount of dust built up. Observed seal on 3-bay sink with black build-up. The vents need to be deep cleaned or replaced today for food safety. The seal needs to be removed and cleaned along the wall then resealed. Correct today for sanitation. Observed light fixture not working in mop area. The fixture needs to be replaced/repaired today for food safety and sanitation. Observed food service license not available. Owner needs to post license. Correct for compliance.

Main Street Grille, Peebles, Ohio, 2/11/25: Observed no vomit/diarrhea clean-up kit. Owner shall acquire kit today for sanitation. Observed RTE foods handled without gloves. Staff needs to wear gloves when handling RTE foods. Correct today for food safety. Observed unapproved eggs in cooler. Staff will only use products from approved sources. Correct today for safety. Observed pop nozzles with build-up. Nozzles should be cleaned today and maintained for food safety. Observed food thawing on freezer. Food needs to be thawed in cooler or part of cooking process. Correct for food safety. Observed white products not labeled. White and clear products need to be marked with common name. Observed filters over flat top dirty. The filters need to be cleaned for safety and food sanitation. Observed tan containers lids damaged. The lids or white container needs replaced today for food safety and sanitation. Observed no chlorine test strips. Owner needs to acquire test strips today to ensure sanitizer concentration. Observed dishes not rinsed. Staff needs to rinse dishes after washing, but before sanitizing. Change practices today for sanitation. Observed employee restroom door not self-closing in kitchen. The door needs to be self-closing. Correct today for sanitation.

Bottoms Up Bar, Manchester, Ohio, 2/6/25: Observed ice machine with black build up. Ice machine should be cleaned today and maintained for food safety. Observed cooling not done correctly. Cooling should be done with ice bath, shallow pans or ice wand. Correct procedures today for food safety. Observed clean utensils stored various ways. Utensils should be stored with handles upright. Correct today for sanitation.

Eight Ball, Manchester, Ohio, 2/6/25: Observed no vomit/diarrhea clean-up kit. Owner should acquire kit today for facility sanitation. Observed dishes not rinsed. Owner shall rinse then sanitize. Correct practices today for food safety. Observed hood filters grease and build up. The filters should be cleaned today and maintained today for facility sanitation and safety. Observed no vacuum breaker on mop sink faucet. The faucet should have vacuum breaker installed today for safety. Observed ceiling tiles damaged/falling down. The tiles should be replaced after leaking has been repaired.

Charles H. Eyre #633 American Legion, Seaman, Ohio, 2/6/25: Observed display desserts not wrapped or protected. The desserts should be wrapped or covered in a way to prevent contamination. Correct today.

Murphin Properties, West Union, Ohio, 2/6/25: Observed unlabeled chemical bottles. Staff should label chemical bottles with common name. Correct for safety and sanitation. Observed utensils stored with food contact surface upright. Clean utensils should be stored with handles upright. Corrected during inspection. Maintain for food safety. Observed no sanitizer in dishwasher. Staff should repair unit for equipment sanitation. Correct today.

Mikey’s Restaurant, West Union, Ohio, 2/3/25: Observed food not covered in coolers/freezers. Food shall be covered today and maintained for food safety. Correct by follow-up. Observed coolers/freezers without thermometers. Operator should have thermometer installed in units today for safety. Observed lids cracked. Lids that are damaged should be discarded today for food safety. Observed seals on coolers/freezers damaged. The seals should be replaced as soon as possible for food safety. Observed equipment dirty to sight and touch. Equipment needs to be cleaned at an interval that prevents build-up. Correct today and maintain for sanitation and safety. Observed faucet leaking at 3-bay sink. The faucet should be repaired today for sanitation. Observed clutter and storage of unnecessary items in back room and around walk-in unit. Staff is in process of cleaning. Continue cleaning for sanitation and pest control. Observed 1-5 footcandles in storage room. The minimum is 10 footcandles. Lighting should be increased to 10 footcandles for sanitation, safety, and pest control.

