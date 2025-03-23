July 8, 1965

Col. Joe F. Richmond, son of Albert Richmond of West Union, is now commanding the maintenance effort for Strategic Air Command’s 17th Bombardment Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

A P-47 fighter pilot who flew 100 combat missions over Europe, Colonel Richmond reported this month to become deputy commander for maintenance to the wing’s giant B-52E heavy bombers and KC-135A jet tankers. He came from SAC’s 19th Bombardment Wing at Homestead Air Force Base, Florida.

Forty-four years old, Colonel Richmond was born in West Union, graduating from West Union High School in 1938. He received his Air Force Commission and pilot wings in July 1943 through the aviation cadet program.

After his fighter tour in Europe during World War II Colonel Richmond’s assignments included STC Headquarters personnel, 1948-52; Far East Air Forces Headquarters operations, fighter requirements, 1952-55; Command and Staff School, 1955-56; and the 1007th Air Intelligence Group, Washington, D.C., 1956-60.

From 1960-65 Colonel Richmond was Organizational Maintenance Squadron commander at the 19th Bomb Wing, Homestead Air Force Base, Florida. Toward the end of this period, he was also assistant deputy commander for maintenance.

Colonel Richmond’s decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 20 clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal and Army Commendation Medal. He is a command pilot.

Married to the former Bernice Sutton of Athens, Ohio, Colonel Richmond and his wife have three sons: Steven, 19, Joe A., 17; and Robert, 3. The Richmonds live at 6556 Millhoff Dr. In Huber Heights, Dayton.